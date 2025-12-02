BC News

Orcas stalk seabirds to hone hunting skills: researchers

Orcas stalk seabirds

Photo:ORCA BEHAVIOR INSTITUTE/CENTER FOR WHALE RESEARCH VIA FACEBOOK Bigg’s orcas are shown in a drone photo disturbing the ocean floor in shallow water in a small cove near Seattle.

Bigg’s orcas were observed stalking seabirds in Puget Sound last month, a behaviour that researchers believe wasn’t hunting, but a practice to help them sharpen their hunting skills — and a form of play.

Researchers with the Washington-based Orca Behavior Institute and the Center for Whale Research noticed the behaviour during fieldwork in November.

They had witnessed several seal hunts and prey-sharing events among different Bigg’s matrilines, but were alarmed to see a group of orcas stalking seabirds in the shallow waters of Murden Cove off Bainbridge Island.

In a social media post, the Orca Behavior Institute wrote that while the conventional wisdom is that orcas vocalize more often during and after hunts, they were “completely silent during the events we saw.”

The orcas were going after common loons and surf scoters in Murden Cove. In drone footage, three of the orcas are seen churning up mud in the extremely shallow waters with their flukes, while another has broken away from the group to sneak up on an unsuspecting group of birds.

The institute’s post said researchers believe the Bigg’s killer whales use birds “for target practice to hone their hunting skills or for play.”

It asked others on social media if they had ever seen the behaviour, and got several responses.

One observer on the north end of the Strait of Georgia said two groups of Bigg’s were harassing common murres, saying “the action was amazing,” with one murre fleeing one orca, but headed toward another whale.

Another said they watched the behaviour many times, including one day when the orcas were tormenting a rhinoceros auklet that had eaten so many fish it couldn’t fly. “The pod chased, tail slapped, pounced on [the bird] for about a half hour.”

Another person noticed an orca trying to “punt a bird while another member spy hops, seemingly to see where said bird is launched to … I’m unsure if the whale connects with the bird, but it looks like it does connect with its spy hopping partner, full force, in the face. [The] spyhopping whale seemingly falls backwards and disappears into the water.”

In their 1999 book Transients, authors John Ford and Graeme Ellis said chasing and harassing seabirds isn’t all that unusual.

They said that during these episodes, the orcas do not seem intent on eating the birds.

Rather, they let the bird escape, or they abandon it after it has been injured or killed.

Seabird harassment appears to be a favourite activity of juvenile transients, say the authors, with young orcas sometimes swimming upside down and on their sides, looking for birds paddling at the surface above.

“Once a victim is sighted, they will try to slap it with their tail flukes, jump on it, or seize it in their mouth,” the authors.

“This interaction may continue for several minutes before the bird is eaten, incapacitated, or left dead in the whale’s wake … Seabirds seem to be more important as objects of play or harassment than as a dietary item. Juveniles playing with seabirds no doubt learn useful skills in prey capture and handling that may enhance their success in hunting harbour seals and other wily prey.”