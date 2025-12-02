BC News

Matted poodle chained outdoors; cruelty charges sought

Poodle matted, abandoned

The BCSPCA is looking to Crown counsel to file cruelty charges for the caretakers of a dog that was found injured, filthy and chained outside in snow.

BC SPCA said their Prince Rupert officers received an animal cruelty call Nov. 18, and when they got to the remote property east of the city, they found a heavily matted dog lying in the snow, with no shelter in sight.

In a media release issued Tuesday, officials said the dog was shivering in the cold and unable to put any weight on her left rear leg. After discussing the dog’s condition with her owner, she was surrendered to the BC SPCA.

“The snow around the dog had turned brown because of how dirty her fur was,” Alex Schare, regional manager, animal protection services, north region, said in a media release.

“It was obvious that her basic needs had not been met in quite some time. We don’t know when the last time she saw a groomer was, but it had clearly not been for a very long time.”

The dog, now named Pixie, had to be sedated to remove all her fur that was caked with dirt, feces, and urine.

Then they learned she was also in serious pain after a veterinarian ran some tests. Kristy Maier, manager, BC SPCA Prince Rupert, said X-rays showed the dog had no tendons above the knee, due to an old injury.

Pixie will require surgery to remove the leg.

Pixie is currently in the care of a BC SPCA foster who we are happy to report have decided to adopt her.

"They fell madly in love," Maier said. "They want to be her forever family."

The BC SPCA will continue to cover the costs of her care until she has recovered from her upcoming surgery to remove her leg.

