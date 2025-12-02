BC News

Vehicle incident cleared from Coquihalla

Coquihalla incident clear

Photo: DriveBC The incident, in the northbound lanes between Exit 286 and Exit 290, near Merritt covers a 13 kilometre stretch of the highway.

UPDATE 7:56 a.m.

Drive BC is now reporting the incident that closed lanes of traffic on the Coquihalla early Tuesday is completely cleared.

UPDATE 7:44 a.m.

The portion of the Coquihalla near Merritt that was closed early Tuesday due to a vehicle incident has been reopened, but Drive BC is warning that delays persist.

ORIGINAL 6:30 a.m.

A stretch of the Coquihalla Highway is closed near Merritt due to a vehicle incident and recovery, Drive BC is reporting.

The incident, in the northbound lanes between Exit 286 and Exit 290, near Merritt covers a 13 kilometre stretch of the highway.

Drive BC is reporting as vehicle recovery continues, all northbound lanes are blocked.

The travellers forecast from Environment Canada indicates that the Coquihalla will see periods of snow and gusty winds near that area.