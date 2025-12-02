BC News

BC Hydro opens new fast-charging EV hub in Hope

Fastest EV charging station

Photo: BC Hydro

BC Hydro has opened its network's highest-powered electric vehicle charging station in Hope, B.C.

The eight-vehicle site location at the Silver Creek Travel Centre just off Highway 1 will serve drivers using the Trans Canada and highways 3 and 5.

Four of the BC Hydro chargers are 350-kilowatt, which can add 100-kilometres of driving to an average EV in about five minutes. For context, the nearby Tesla supercharger is rated at 250-kilowatts.

In addition to being faster, the chargers also offer power sharing so two vehicles can charge together on the same unit and receive up to 175-kilowatts each.

Up to eight EVs can use these four chargers at once. The site is designed with wider parking to accommodate medium-duty EVs including delivery vans or semi-truck tractors.

“This new electric vehicle charge hub in Hope continues our work with BC Hydro and other partners to make cleaner options more accessible and affordable for all British Columbians,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions.

BC Hydro says it has tripled the size of its EV charging network in the past year alone, adding 418 new ports. The network now has 753 charging ports at 170 sites.

Later this year, BC Hydro will debut its first 400-kilowatt charger, offering 100 kilometres of range in just three minutes.