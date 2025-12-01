BC News

More snowfall, freezing rain warnings issued, including the Central Okanagan

Snow to blanket region

Photo: The Canadian Press Heavy snow falls as a pedestrian walks through Central Park in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

UPDATE 2:35 p.m.

Environment Canada has once again expanded its snowfall warning, to now include the Central Okanagan.

Total snowfall amounts are expected to reach 10 to 15 cm at higher altitudes.

"A Pacific frontal system is pushing into the B.C. Interior. Snow has begun and will continue throughout the day today, before tapering off overnight," said the notice.

"There is also the potential for some freezing rain mixed with the snow at times for the Southern Cariboo and 100 Mile regions. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions and slippery surfaces."

Photo: Environment Canada Snowfall warnings issued in yellow area.

UPDATE 11:13 a.m.

Canada's national weather agency has widened its earlier snowfall warning to cover parts of Okanagan and Thompson regions.

A "yellow" snowfall warning was issued for the South Thompson, North Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson. Earlier the warning was only for the Cariboo.

Somewhere between 10 and 15 centimetres is expected to fall on these regions, courtesy of a Pacific frontal system is pushing into the interior.

"Snow has begun and will continue throughout the day today, before tapering off overnight," Environment Canada said in its warning.

"There is also the potential for some freezing rain mixed with the snow at times for the Southern Cariboo and 100 Mile regions."

“The total amounts we’re seeing for the Okanagan Valley look like it’s anywhere between 5 and 10 centimeters, and right now, it looks like everything should be ending by tomorrow morning, in terms of snowfall,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Derek Lee.

“We do have more snowfall coming along the way, though, for the rest of the week as temperatures stay cool, but this one in particular should be probably the most potent one of the week.”

ORIGINAL 10:41 a.m.

Parts of the British Columbia Interior are in for a blast of wintry weather with freezing rain and snow of up to 15 centimetres.

Environment Canada has issued the advisories covering parts of the central and northern Interior, including a snowfall warning for the areas around Williams Lake.

The warnings also extends to parts of Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House, and motorists are asked to be prepared for potentially hazardous driving conditions.

A freezing rain warning has been issued for the Chilcotin region, and residents need to be careful of possible falling ice and branches.

Environment Canada says a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain is due for the Prince George and Quesnel regions, with all of the warnings lasting into Monday evening.

The forecaster says a warm and wet Pacific frontal system is pushing into the area and will colliding with colder, Arctic air over B.C.'s Interior.