BC News

Police increase presence after threat made against three Nanaimo, B.C., schools

Threats against 3 schools

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police in Nanaimo, B.C., are stepping up their presence at three local high schools after receiving what what's described as an "unspecified threat."

RCMP say in a news release that there will be an increased police presence at the Dover, Wellington and Nanaimo District secondary schools on Monday.

Police say their presence at the school is precautionary, and classes are expected to run as normal.

The RCMP says the schools also remain open to the public.

No further details of the threat have been released.

Mounties say in the release that liaison officers will be visible at the three schools all day, and anyone with concerns or questions are asked to speak with them directly.