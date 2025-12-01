BC News

Cleanup work is underway, line reopens, after train derailed near Cranbrook, B.C.

Train line reopens

Photo: The Canadian Press Signage is pictured at a Canadian Pacific Kansas City rail yard in Smiths Falls, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Cleanup work is underway after 12 rail cars of a Canadian Pacific Kansas City train derailed about 16 kilometres east of Cranbrook, B.C.

CPKC said Saturday that the derailment occurred in a remote area of the Regional District of East Kootenay in southern B.C., and a preliminary assessment showed about 12 cars were involved, including some carrying wood products and three tanker cars carrying propane.

CPKC says in an update Sunday that repairs to the track are finished and the corridor has reopened to railway traffic following safety inspections.

The Ministry of Environment and Parks says most rail cars involved in the incident contain non-dangerous goods, and it notes that lumber from one broken rail car entered the Kootenay River.

It says that one propane tank car, located on land, has been reported to be leaking.

The ministry says there were no fatalities or injuries reported from the derailment.

The railway company says the cause of the derailment is still under investigation.