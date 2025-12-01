BC News

Nearly 35 crashes an hour in December

December driving dangers

Photo: Jason Desjardins/file Snowy/icy conditions on Highway 97 near Oyama in December 2021.

December 1 to 7 is National Safe Driving Week in Canada, and there are some sobering statistics to back up why this time of year is one of the most dangerous on our roads.

Over the last five years, an average of 25,993 collisions were reported to ICBC in the 12th month of the year. That works out to 35 every hour. In the Southern Interior, December crashes averaged 3,929 between 2020 and 2024.

For people who get behind the wheel as part of their job, WorkSafeBC statistics show injury claims related to driving increase in the winter by nearly 20 per cent.

“Holiday plans bring good cheer but they also bring more chances for things to go wrong on the road,” said Trace Acres, spokesperson for Road Safety at Work’s annual Winter Driving Safety campaign. “Whether you’re heading out for shopping or to see a client, the risks increase significantly.”

Hundreds of thousands of British Columbians drive as part of their job, in all sectors. They travel to see clients, move between job sites, make deliveries, pick up supplies, provide mobile services, etc.

“Every time an employee is on the road, even if it’s only for a few minutes, they’re at risk.” Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of traumatic work-related deaths in BC.

Snowy, icy roads aren’t the only risks being highlighted during Safe Driving Week.

“Cold weather, wet roads, darkness, fatigue, and rushing to fit everything into a day all add up,” Acres said.

If you don’t have winter tires, you need to be extra cautious. Acres notes that when the temperature drops below 7C, the rubber in summer or all-season tires hardens, reducing grip and lengthening stopping distances. Winter-rated tires provide better performance.

“Anti-lock brakes and traction control can’t help if your tires can’t grip,” Acres added.

Winter-rated tires are mandatory on many BC highways during winter months.

Road Safety at Work encourages everyone who drives, whether for personal reasons or on the job, to follow these steps to stay safe:

Plan ahead : Check conditions on DriveBC.ca and delay trips when weather or road conditions look poor.

: Check conditions on DriveBC.ca and delay trips when weather or road conditions look poor. Slow down and leave space : Posted speed limits apply to ideal conditions. When roads are wet, dark, or icy, reduce speed and leave more room between yourself and the vehicle ahead. On highways, leave at least four seconds of following distance.

: Posted speed limits apply to ideal conditions. When roads are wet, dark, or icy, reduce speed and leave more room between yourself and the vehicle ahead. On highways, leave at least four seconds of following distance. Prepare your vehicle : Use winter-rated tires with at least 3.5 mm tread depth, make sure tires are properly inflated, and carry an emergency kit in case you’re stranded.

: Use winter-rated tires with at least 3.5 mm tread depth, make sure tires are properly inflated, and carry an emergency kit in case you’re stranded. Stay alert and focus on driving: Avoid fatigue by resting before long drives. Don’t use your phone while driving. Even hands-free operation can distract you.

During the holiday season, “safe driving is the gift everyone can give,” said Acres.



