BC News

Drug charges by VicPD were already in sharp decline before decriminalization: study

Drug charges were dropping

Photo: Adrian Lam/Times Colonist Researchers found that drug-related charges and interactions with Victoria police had steadily declined since 2020, prior to ­decriminalization being ­implemented or even announced.

Drug trafficking and possession charges laid by Victoria police were already in sharp decline during the pandemic years leading up to the province launching a three-year decriminalization pilot project, says a research paper published this week.

In January 2023, B.C. began the three-year pilot that decriminalized personal possession of 2.5 grams or less of certain types of drugs, including opioids, cocaine and methamphetamine.

It was introduced amid an ongoing toxic drug overdose public health emergency and public discussion of addiction as a health-care issue.

Researchers analyzed Victoria police data on charges for trafficking, possession and drug seizures from January 2020 to December 2023.

They found drug-related charges and interactions with police had steadily declined since 2020, prior to ­decriminalization being ­implemented or even announced, according to a paper titled Evaluation of Decriminalizing Small Amounts of Illicit Drugs in Victoria, B.C., published in the International Journal of Drug Policy.

“The largest reductions we saw in drug-related offences in Victoria happened in 2020 and 2021, before decriminalization was being openly discussed by the provincial government as a policy,” said Alexander Kuzma-Hunt, the paper’s lead author.

“I think we’re honestly one of the only studies that have been published that actually deals with an empirical assessment of the effects on the policing side,” he said.

The monthly mean number of charges per 100,000 people age 15 and older dropped from 12.2 in 2020, to 8.9 in 2021, to 6.8 in 2022, to 3.6 in 2023, the study found.

When decriminalization came into effect in January 2023, drug seizures, as well as possession charges and interactions with police, continued to decline only slightly, if at all, once adjusted for trends and seasonality, said Kuzma-Hunt, who was a researcher at the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research at UVic at the time of the study.

The reasons for the decline are unclear, he said, but they could include shifting police attitudes towards charging for personal amounts or the anticipation among law enforcement of a policy change, or the effects of COVID on policing or drug-use patterns.

The decline in charges may also have been influenced by federal law, such as the introduction of the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act in 2017, which provides some legal protection for those who experience or witness an overdose and call 911, the study said.

The paper may cause some to argue that decriminalization was not needed.

But Kuzma-Hunt said he believes the formalizing of decriminalization comes with “many benefits,” including less ambiguity in law enforcement for front-line officers and police departments, as well as people who use substances.

The study found the mean and median weights of drugs at seizures increased post-decriminalization, “particularly for cocaine,” said Kuzma-Hunt. This shift may indicate that police, during decriminalization, put a greater focus on higher-weight possession and trafficking cases.

In April 2024, the province, caught off guard by the number of people who used decriminalization to openly smoke and inject illicit drugs in public spaces, asked Health Canada to amend its exemption from drug laws to “re-criminalize” both possession and use in public places so as to allow only personal possession in a home or shelter.

The study period went to December 2023, “so it actually didn’t encompass that walk back,” Kuzma-Hunt said.

“With such radical changes occurring to the policy, I think that begs another time frame [for study],” he said. “How did that walk back or change in policy impact the trends of that we studied in this current paper?”

Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research director and co-author of the paper, Tim Naimi, said it shows some of the objectives for putting decriminalization in place were met.

“There’s a lot of public misunderstanding of what decriminalization was intended to do,” said Naimi. He said one key motivator was a recognition that arresting people for the possession of small amounts of drugs was not really helpful for drug users, and it was kind of a big time sink for busy enforcement officials.

“So one of the purposes of decriminalization was to reduce the number of offences for simple possession, and I think that this quantitative analysis shows that outcome has largely occurred,” said Naimi.

Researchers concluded there is a need to better define decriminalization, given the confusion around many aspects, including its purpose.

The study said it remains unclear whether the decriminalization changes have translated into improved health and social outcomes for people who use drugs.

B.C.’s coroner said 158 people in the province died from illicit drug overdoses in September, down almost 20 per cent from the same month last year in a trend that has seen the death rate fall to its lowest level since 2019. There’s been about 17,600 such deaths since 2016.

Kuzma-Hunt said he envisions a big takeaway from the study is in understanding that there’s a large benefit in the reduction of charges for possession of personal amounts of drugs in terms of freeing up public resources.

“We can’t rely strictly on criminalization as a policy that’s going to immediately fix the number of toxic drug deaths in British Columbia,” said Kuzma-Hunt.