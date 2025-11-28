BC News

Minister vows to keep B.C. post-secondary affordable amid concerns over sector review

Photo: Castanet FILE - Students listed in on a lecture in a classroom on Thompson Rivers University's campus.

As students raise concerns a recently announced review of B.C.'s post-secondary sector will lead to tuition increases, the minister in charge is vowing to keep higher education affordable.

The Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills has announced an independent, “holistic” review of B.C.’s post-secondary system to make it more sustainable, as institutions across Canada and B.C. make layoffs and cut millions from their budgets.

A decline in international student tuition is expected to reduce revenue to B.C. post-secondary institutions by $300 million annually, and 19 of B.C.’s 25 such schools are forecasting at least one annual deficit over the next three years. Nine are in operating deficit positions.

The ministry attributed the financial challenges to “unilateral” reductions to international student study permits by the federal government, inflation and declining or stagnant domestic enrolment.

The sustainability review starts immediately and will cover governance and operations, program delivery and financial sustainability. A report with recommendations will be delivered to the ministry by March 15, 2026.

“The recommendations that will come out of this, we need to act on them. We need to take steps to help lead that long-term sustainability of the sector,” Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Jessie Sunner told Castanet on Thursday.

“I’ve had the opportunity to speak with stakeholders throughout — students, staff, faculty, administration — and they’re on board with knowing that there is a change needed, and being able to have input into this is going to be something that we really value.”

Commits to affordability

The review’s terms of reference state one of its objectives will be to identify opportunities to adjust or improve revenue, and it will review tuition policies. With no injection of funding expected as part of the review, students are worried that will mean increasing tuition fees.

Cole Reinbold, secretary-treasurer of the BC Federation of Students (BCFS), said students are concerned the review will remove a longstanding two per-cent cap on annual increases to domestic tuition.

“That means government is considering asking working families, people trying to break out of poverty, to pay more while refusing to commit to new public funding,” Reinbold said.

They said a tuition increase would make post-secondary education less accessible and more difficult for institutions to produce graduates that would fill workforces that require higher education.

Sunner said the "number one priority" of the review is to make sure students across the province continue to have access to affordable education, and that is what she wants the project to accomplish.

“That is my commitment to them,” Sunner said. "We want to make sure as much of the dollars are going to the frontlines to help students."

She added that the ministry has recently made a $241 million investment into skilled trades training, which she said will help alleviate the pressures on some institutions, and the government has added $1.2 billion in operating grants to the sector since forming government in 2017, up to $3.1 billion annually.

Reinbold said that $1.2-billion investment only covers negotiated wage increases and targeted seat increases, and not inflation, infrastructure or institutional mandates.

“This is mostly not meaningful funding. It's not flexible based funding that keeps the lights on and protects programs and services,” they said.

According to the BCFS, around 80 programs have been cut, suspended or paused and there have been over 900 layoffs across B.C. institutions to date.

New funding ruled out

Sunner said the province doesn’t have cash available to inject into the system, so increased funding to the sector isn’t on the table as part of the review.

But Reinbold said students believe the only way out of the financial crisis is through such an increase.

“They’re trying to efficiency their way out of a funding crisis, but you can’t rationalize or consolidate your way out of a funding crisis,” Reinbold said.

“We are at the last stop on the road where it's either fund the system or it will absolutely collapse beyond repair.”

Sunner said the focus of the review is to make sure money that’s in the post-secondary system is being utilized as efficiently as possible, and to mitigate the impact of external decisions that are outside of institution’s control.

She said she wants the review to set up a pathway to a sustainable system to “continue to provide the top quality education that we have here in B.C.”

“It’s not to close that door forever, it’s to say that where we are right now in this budget, we do not have the capacity to provide additional funding but let’s look at what our options are right now,” Sunner said.

Brent Calvert, president of the Federation of Post-Secondary Educators (FPSE), said while more funding in the future would be welcome, he said there is an immediacy to the impact schools are dealing with now.

“We need stability funding or contingency funding right now, while this review is going on,” Calvert said. “That's welcome news, that as more money becomes available that maybe it’s able to allocate it to this, but we need both.”

Public funding made up 68 per cent of institutional revenue 25 years ago but only makes up 40 per cent today, according to the BCFS.

System ‘soaked in gasoline’

Sunner attributed the financial challenges at B.C. institutions largely to plummeting international enrolment caused by federal policy changes she said were made “unilaterally” and without informing the province in advance.

Reinbold said the province allowed and encouraged institutions to become dependent on international tuition.

“Yes, the changes made to international student study permits lit the match of this issue, but the province of British Columbia built a system soaked in gasoline,” they said.

Referencing a previous funding review of the sector that was announced in 2022 and later abandoned by the ministry, Reinbold said that prior review found the post-secondary system was underfunded by the government.

As part of the 2022 review, it found there was an “implicit understanding” with government that institutions could cover shortfalls by increasing the number of international students.

Calvert said he believes a new funding model that is more responsive and transparent is needed, as well as an adequate funding level from the government.

He said while there’s some truth the federal government is responsible for the financial challenges, Calvert said the province also played a role in encouraging reliance on international student tuition for revenue.

According to the terms of reference, the sustainability review will identify opportunities to consolidate institutions and their functions, reduce program duplication across schools and design programming to incentivize collaboration, and not competition for students.

Sunner said the sector has reached a point where decisions need to be made cohesively and will work in an “ecosystem” to build a “strong and resilient system” that’s affordable for students.

Is timeline long enough?

Both the BCFS and FPSE said they also had concerns with the timeline of the review. Recommendations are expected to be delivered to the province in under four months and a public consultation period will conclude by mid-January.

Calvert said he thinks many in the sector will be frustrated at the end of the review and feel the timeline wasn’t enough to hear from “all the corners” of the sector.

“There’s a high degree of skepticism, I think, right across the board, from everyone who had this presented to them, that the report may already be written and there’s just going to be some checking around,” he said.

Sunner agreed the review has a short timeline. She said institutions are making decisions “every single day without a look to what we need as a sector as a whole.”

“So it's very important that we are looking at that short term quickly, and that's why we have a short deadline to make sure that the short-term impacts can be mitigated with these recommendations,” she said.

Sunner said the review will determine how the sector can be sustainable in the long-term as well, to ensure it can adjust nimbly to future challenges.

Shelved review eyed?

When asked about the never completed 2022 funding review, Sunner said it was singularly focused on the province’s funding model. In contrast, the new sustainability review is intended to look at everything.

“This review is holistic in nature, to look at everything. Again, I don’t want this to be a piecemeal review,” Sunner said.

She said economic circumstances have also changed significantly since the 2022 review was commissioned. The ministry said the information collected no longer addresses the current post-secondary environment.

She said the new review won’t build on the old one, but that doesn’t mean there are pieces of information in it that aren’t still worthwhile.

“There are pieces of consultation with stakeholders, information that is still valuable, and we want to be able to utilize that as well,” Sunner said, adding the new report has a much broader mandate.

BCFS has said if the 2022 review was finished, it believes the review could have strengthened the funding system and reduced the scale and speed of layoffs and budget cuts.

FPSE similarly described the shelving of the review as a “missed opportunity” and said the project could have identified systemic problems in the funding model and the ministry could have sought fixes more proactively.