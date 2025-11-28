BC News

Mountain biker unknowingly rescued woman missing overnight in Gibsons this week

Rescuer wasn't searching

Photo: Sunshine Coast Search and Rescue A member of Sunshine Coast Search and Rescue scours a field near Gibsons during the active search for a missing woman Monday. An RCMP helicopter with a SAR manager onboard (in the background) joined the efforts, which ended in the “best possible outcome.”

Gibsons and the wider Sunshine Coast breathed a sigh of relief when a missing 67-year-old woman walked into her front door Monday afternoon after a day missing.

Precisely what happened to Carol Rivera over the previous 24 hours remains unclear, as the longtime Gibsons resident is experiencing cognitive decline and does not remember, but it appears she spent the night at the cold base of Mount Elphinstone with just the clothes on her back.

While hundreds of people were on the lookout for Rivera, it was someone who didn’t even know of the search effort who in the end brought her home.

The search begins

Sunshine Coast Search and Rescue was called in about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Rivera had been out walking a friend’s basset hound in the vicinity of Gilmour and Keith Roads above Gibsons and hadn’t been seen in five hours.

Rivera has lived in Gibsons since 1992 and is well-known in the community. She’s experiencing cognitive decline, but is physically fit and loves to chat while out walking, says her daughter, Deja Rivera.

Twenty SAR members, including search dog Zulu and handler Joyce Tattersall –– on at least their third rescue effort within a week –– as well as the drone team, were deployed Sunday evening, along with RCMP. (The RCMP helicopter joined the search on the second day).

The search continued to 2:30 a.m. around high-priority areas and resumed the following day at 7 a.m.

Mid-morning Monday, the search team heard that the basset hound had returned overnight, covered in mud with his leash attached but without Rivera.

“That was the first piece of information that we had that she was likely still in the area,” said Will Logan, the SAR manager who coordinated the search. “Once in a while, we will have a missing person, and they’ve actually just jumped on the ferry and ended up in Vancouver.”

Until that point, it had been within the realm of possibility that Rivera had gone to visit a friend, said Deja.

Given Rivera’s long tenure on the Coast, the search drew immense public attention, especially on social media.

“She’s definitely quite a character in the town,” Deja mused, a couple of days after the ordeal. “I think this whole experience has put her legend at a new level.”

Offers of assistance from the public abounded. It’s sometimes difficult to manage a lot of public interest with searches, as there’s the necessity to ensure they’re safe too, but the community was quite helpful, said Logan –– some people driving sections of road, others biking or hiking through trails they’re familiar with.

“Of all the searches I’ve been on the Coast, this has been the one with the most convergent volunteers,” said Logan. “It was good. Everyone was really respectful.”

People dropped by the Gibsons fire hall where the SAR team was set up, and were tasked with areas to search when needed and told to check in later when not.

SAR doesn’t necessarily want the public searching the immediate area where someone was last seen. “We want to hold those back ideally for the dog team first, because it has the best chance if not a ton of people have been through there,” said Logan.

As conditions worsened Monday, fears mounted about whether the woman would be found safe. “It was fairly cold up there, and it was starting to sleet,” said Logan.

They were just starting to plan out the next day’s search, which would have expanded into a much larger operation, including bringing in SAR teams from off-Coast, when they got the message that the woman had arrived home safely.

“It was the best possible outcome,” said Logan.

What happened?

Because of Rivera’s cognitive decline, details of her 24 hours in the woods aren’t clear –– initially, Rivera said she’d been at her boyfriend’s house (she wasn’t).

What her family does know came thanks to a Facebook message to the SC SAR Facebook page Tuesday evening.

It turns out a mountain biker found Rivera up the Highway 102 trail, several kilometres away from Gibsons. As recounted to Deja, the biker hadn’t realized Rivera was missing. Rivera asked if the biker knew the way to Gibsons –– which, again, is several kilometres away and it was snowing –– and he offered her a ride home.

“He drove her home and dropped her off, not realizing the whole hoopla that was going on until the next day, they saw all the stuff on social media,” said Deja. (The family also didn’t know who had dropped Rivera off.) The biker’s girlfriend then messaged SAR.

Other clues come from Rivera’s clothing, which were wet and covered in dirt; her shoes were destroyed. Rivera said the only thing she really remembers is crawling and climbing up an embankment, which she kept slipping down. “She still doesn’t really realize what happened,” said Deja.

The incident crystallized for the family that the elder Rivera needs “a new level of care.”

Thank yous

“SAR, the community, everyone, just the amount of people who poured out and rallied around to find my mom, it was kind of unbelievable,” said Deja. Though Gibsons has grown beyond “everybody knows everybody” since the family first moved to the Coast more than 30 years ago, when something like this happens, it helps reinforce that this is still a tight-knit community, said Deja. “Even if people don’t really know each other at that same level anymore, everyone is still there to help, to rally around and to protect.”

People who couldn’t help out in the search reached out to offer cooked meals, child care and prayers.

This spirit extends to the mountain biker who in the end brought Rivera home –– not everyone would have stopped or realized the lost hiker’s vulnerability, reflected Deja.

And despite the memories that may never surface about the 24 hours in the woods, Deja notes about her mother’s survival –– and appearance kilometres away, “Never underestimate a woman, not even a 67-year-old one with cognitive decline –– we will never cease to amaze you.”

SC SAR thanked the Gibsons and Area Volunteer Fire Department for use of their power and space to set up the command centre, as well as the public for their support.

When looking to participate in such a search, Logan notes:

• Tell someone where you’re going.

• Ensure it’s an area you know.

• Be adequately dressed.

One takeaway for Deja was to ensure that while out in the bush, people should make sure they’re wearing at least one item of brightly coloured clothing. “My mom had literally the worst attire,” said Deja: black leggings, a grey-brown jacket.

“Even if you think you’re going for a simple walk in the bush, you never know what’s going to happen. Make sure that you’re prepared.”