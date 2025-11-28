BC News

More than 1,500 people in B.C.'s Interior died while on a medical waitlist last fiscal year

Deaths on medical waitlists

Photo: Interior Health Kelowna General Hospital

More than 1,500 people in B.C.'s Interior died while on a medical waitlist in B.C.'s Interior over the past fiscal year.

The data was recently compiled through an number of Freedom of Information requests by the thinktank SecondStreet.org, showing 4,620 people in British Columbia died while on a wait list between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025.

These included 3,781 deaths among those waiting for medical diagnostics and 839 deaths among those waiting for surgeries.

In the Interior Health Authority, there were 1,586 waitlist deaths, 1,364 of which were on a medical imaging waitlist while 222 were waiting for surgery.

Among these surgery deaths, 38% had been waiting longer than the clinical benchmark wait time target, while 39% of imaging waitlist deaths were past the benchmark.

Of the 222 IH surgical waitlist deaths, 86 were waiting for eye surgery, another 17 were waiting for a knee replacement, while 13 were waiting for an insertion or removal of a stent. IH didn't disclose the nature of the other 106 surgical procedures due to “patient confidentiality.”

In its response to the FOI, Interior Health says it doesn't document the cause of a patient's death.

“Consequently, this report cannot be used to determine a correlation between the wait time for surgery and patient death,” IH says.

In a press release, the BC Conservative Party Health Critic Dr. Anna Kindy said the province needs more wait time transparency.

“A province-wide database of wait-times for life-saving diagnostics and treatments will enable targeted policy and resourcing decisions by the Health Authorities,” Dr. Kindy.

She has introduced a private member's bill that would ensure “fully transparent reporting” of the number of British Columbians who are dying while waiting for treatment.