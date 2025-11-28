BC News

B.C. community health workers vote in favour of strike mandate: union

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) members and supporters attend a rally in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The BC General Employees' Union says members of the Community Bargaining Association, representing certain health-care workers, have voted 92.3 per cent in favour of strike action following an "impasse" in contract talks.

The union says the vote follows a breakdown of talks with the Health Employers Association of BC on Oct. 3 as members seek parity with other workers.

It says the vote does not trigger an immediate strike and the union is "ready to return to talks" as its members seek fair funding of benefits, overtime rules by seniority, scheduling protections and equal pay for equal work.

The union says "urgent member priorities remain unresolved" after nearly 20 days of bargaining this year.

It says contract negotiations began in March, while the strike vote opened Nov. 3 and closed on Thursday.

The union says the Community Bargaining Association represents almost 26,000 community health workers in roles such as helping seniors age in place and caring for residents of shelters, mental-health group homes and detox programs.

"For the first time in three decades, community health workers have taken a strike vote, sending a powerful message that cannot be ignored," Scott De Long, bargaining chair and BCGEU vice-president, says in the statement.

"Our concerns have gone unaddressed for too long — and we are determined to secure the respect and fairness we deserve in our next contract."

The union says "unfair treatment and chronic inequities" are driving workers away from the sector and putting the stability of community-based services at risk.