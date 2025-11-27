BC News

Tahltan members raise alarm over $10K offers before critical mine vote

$10K offers before vote

Photo: Submitted Tahltan First Nation miners at the Brucejack mine in B.C. The First Nation's territory is rich in mineral reserves. How they are developed and how much of their wealth should go to the Tahltan has been subject to fierce negotiations.

Questions are being raised inside a B.C. First Nation after $10,000 was offered to each member ahead of a crucial vote on the future of a major gold mine.

Dormant since it was closed in 2008, the Eskay Creek gold mine sits in Tahltan Nation territory 83 kilometres northwest of Stewart, B.C., in a mineral-rich region known as “the golden triangle.”

Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE) bought the site from Barrick Gold [now Barrick Mining Corp. (TSX:ABX)] in 2017 and since then has moved to re-start operations in a project that could generate more than $14 billion in GDP in one of the highest-grade gold mines in the world.

Unlike other mines, Eskay Creek is subject to Canada’s first ever consent-based decision-making agreement with a First Nation. Signed in 2022 between the province and the Tahltan Central Government, the agreement explicitly states the project cannot proceed without the nation’s free, prior and informed consent.

In a parallel process, the Tahltan government is holding a vote on Dec. 13 and 14 over an Impact Benefit Agreement (IBA) with Skeena Resources it says will provide the nation with $1.2 billion in cash and $570 million in contracts and wages over the life of the mine.

Tahltan Central Government president Kerry Carlick described the Eskay Creek Impact Benefit Agreement as a “game-changer that breaks the mould” of past agreements.

"A First Nation has never had the authority to establish their own conditions in the environmental assessment, make decisions and set standards on how the mine would operate if the project goes ahead,” Carlick told BIV.

In the months leading up to the vote, several Tahltan members have raised concerns that their own government is touting the benefits of the mine without disclosing the full scope of the financial and environmental risks that come with it.

The nation's leadership stoked some members’ concerns even further when, on Nov. 20, it said it had negotiated a $40-million “upfront payment” that would be distributed in $10,000 payments to eligible individuals.

A few days later, the Tahltan government said workers hired by a new subsidiary, Skeena Tatl’ah Mining, may have their wages exempt from federal and provincial income tax.

In Tahltan social media channels, some members praised their government for working quickly to negotiate the payment and tax-free deal only months after the latest election.

Others, like Tahltan member and lawyer Cynthia Callison, described the payments as inducements that act to persuade members to support and consent to the mine project.

Tamara Quoke, a Tahltan member studying social work in Fort St. John, said that while the payments would clearly help people cover bills and pay off credit cards, their timing has raised serious questions.

“To me, I think it’s what they call ‘hush money’ to keep people quiet,” said Quoke. “I just don't get why my people don't see the bigger picture.”

A spokesperson for Skeena Resources said the distribution of benefits is up to the Tahltan Central Government.

In a statement, the Tahltan Central Government said it decided to negotiate the $10,000 payments—a first for the nation—in response to direct feedback from members.

Push to approve mine fails to paint objective picture, say critics

The debate over Eskay Creek comes as the federal and B.C. governments have moved to fast-track mines and develop critical mineral resources in the face of U.S. tariffs.

Tahltan territory makes up a massive share of Canada’s known mineral wealth and is a major hub for exploration. As of 2023, it hosted 85 active mineral exploration permits and 41 per cent of all exploration activities in B.C.

The Red Chris mine, which already operates on Tahltan territory, had its proposed expansion added to Ottawa’s first list of fast-tracked major projects in September. Eskay Creek, meanwhile, made B.C. Premier David Eby’s list of fast-tracked projects earlier this year.

The Tahltan government told BIV it is currently working on multiple plans with the B.C. government to address the pace and scale of mining in its territory. Without a wider plan in place, some members of the nation worry the cumulative effects of multiple mining projects will be tough to control.

“There's a general perception that we are open to any and all mining. And that is not true,” said Callison. “Not all members are open to this acceleration or advancement by the federal government for mining in the golden triangle.”

In advance of the vote on the Eskay Creek benefit agreement, Callison said the Tahltan government has pushed financial benefits of the project while failing to adequately warn of documented environmental risks.

“It hasn't provided objective analysis,” said Callison. “They don't tell the whole story.”

The Brucejack gold mine in the headwaters of the transboundary Unuk River is one of two large-scale mines operating on the B.C. side of the "golden triangle" region. | Chris Miller

The nature of the Eskay Creek project means it is expected to require the storage of 160 million tonnes of potentially acid-generating waste rock in a tailings pond.

But according to a draft summary of B.C.’s current environmental assessment process, “uncertainty remains” around how long water treatment will be required at the site—something the Tahltan Nation viewed would be “in perpetuity” and “inconsistent with their sustainability goals.”

The document concludes that risks can be mitigated through water monitoring and treatment, but Callison said that would need to be carried out “forever.”

To Callison, the prospect of treating and monitoring mine waste far into the future contradicts a 1987 foundational legal document signed by the Tahltan government. The document states resource development projects must not pose a threat of irreparable environmental damage.

“That is a Tahltan law and it has not been met,” she said. “There will be environmental irreparable harm. We won't be able to continue our way of life in that watershed.”

B.C.’s Red Chris mine waste tailings dam and open pits in the headwaters of the Iskut River. Alongside Eskay Creek, the mine is one of several rich mineral deposits located in Tahltan territory. | Colin Arisman

​A statement from the Tahltan Central Government said its technical team applied the nation’s 1987 natural resource policy as part of a “rigorous review” on how the project would impact water. The resulting conditions on the project “exceed any comparable provincial or federal standards” and “avoid, reduce, offset, or compensate” any potential effects, it said.

The Tahltan government also pushed back on the idea it wasn’t presenting a balanced view of Eskay Creek’s environmental risks. The current benefit agreement includes some of the “strongest environmental protections and regulatory oversight provisions ever developed” in a document of its kind, it said.

“We have spent the last three years talking about the impacts and have only been talking about the financial benefits since September,” the Tahltan government said in a statement to BIV.

B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) was expected to release a final assessment report on the Eskay Creek mine this week.

But in a letter released Wednesday, chief executive assessment officer Alex MacLennan said he was extending the process until Jan. 16, 2026, at the behest of the Tahltan Central Government.

A movement to uncover ‘inconvenient truths’

Concerns over the $10,000 payments comes after an ongoing series of sometimes acrimonious meetings held for Tahltan living outside the territory in Prince George, Smithers, Terrace, Vancouver and Whitehorse. Some who attended a meeting in Vancouver told BIV that videos the Tahltan government later posted online had been heavily edited and didn’t reflect the most controversial questions.

The Tahltan government, for its part, said it edited the recording because of an “inappropriate comment” that received “multiple official complaints.”

The perceived lack of balanced information has prompted many members to find unconventional ways to speak up.

Earlier this month, an anonymous Substack blog was launched under the name K’adesie, or “swimming upstream” in the Tāłtān language. The authors describe themselves as a Tahltan’s women’s movement working to protect land and water and uncover “inconvenient truths.”

One blog post points to several claimed inadequacies submitted through the mine’s environmental assessment process. They include seeking project approval without sufficient baseline data on aquatic life and designing a waste tailings pond facility without a full liner to prevent seepage of mine waste into the groundwater.

The Substack post flags a 2022 report carried out by international mining expert Steven Emerman that found Eskay Creek’s current tailings facility was among the 12 most high-risk in B.C.

And in another submission to the EAO, the Alaskan-based Salmon Beyond Borders cites an assessment from Canadian Dam Association which gave the proposed Eskay Creek tailings dams a failure consequence category of “high,” with a breach predicted to cause “significant loss or deterioration of important fish or wildlife habitat.”

Schematic diagram showing groundwater and surface water flow paths for the Skeena Resources Eskay Creek mining operations in B.C. Skeena Resources/EAO

Downstream of the Eskay Creek mine, the Unuk River bears the largest king salmon run in Alaska. Last week, concerns the mine could contaminate those waters prompted more than a dozen Alaskan tribes to file a lawsuit against the B.C. government over an alleged lack of consultation.

Beverly Slater, a lawyer who recently served as Tahltan interim president, said there are already elders on the B.C. side of the border being told they can’t fish. She worries the long-term impacts of Eskay Creek and other mines will make things worse.

“Money only goes so far. And then it’s gone,” she said. “Then what do we do for future generations?”

Concerned about the state of Tahltan governance, Slater recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to finance a challenge in B.C. Supreme Court seeking to overturn the nation's 2025 election results.

She alleges the election was marred by serious irregularities—including unsecured ballots, ignored warnings and faulty voter verification—which were never independently investigated by the Tahltan Central Government.

According to Slater, securing fair elections is essential before the Tahltan vote on the Eskay Creek Impact Benefit Agreement.

“This is about protecting the things that we love,” said Slater. “I'm thinking about the future generation. I'm thinking about the water.”

The Tahltan Central Government defended its election process, stating its remote voting platform comes from a “reputable independent service” and that procedures for the upcoming vote have been reviewed by three law firms. ​ ​

Downstream of the Eskay Creek mine, Unuk River is one of the transboundary watersheds of connecting B.C. with southeast Alaska. | USGS

​Mine seen as one of most promising in the world

Barrick Gold shut Eskay Creek in 2008, just as the financial crisis rippled through global markets. At one point, the price of gold dropped to around US$700 per ounce before continuing its record climb.

When Skeena Resources purchased the mine in 2017, gold prices had climbed past the US$1,200 mark.

Skeena’s move to reopen the once-underground mine as an open-pit site came under the leadership of Walter Coles Jr. The sixth in his family to go by that name, past reporting by The Washington Post has traced his family's legacy from its slave-holding days, through abolition, to contemporary calls for reparations.

In recent years, Walter Coles Jr. and his father attempted to overturn a Virginia moratorium on uranium mining put in place after the Three Mile Island nuclear power station meltdown in 1979. The father and son formed Virginia Uranium Inc. with the backing of Canadian investors after they discovered a deposit on their family property once valued at US$6 billion.

A legal challenge from Virginia Uranium reached the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019, where it was struck down on grounds that states have the authority to regulate mining on private lands.

Back in the golden triangle, Coles continued to lead Skeena's pursuit to reopen Eskay Creek. Now executive chairman of the company, Coles said in a 2024 interview with the trade publication Kitco Mining that the net value of the project after tax is valued at a conservative $3.6 billion. He said the figure does not include the ability to deepen the mine or leverage better smelter rates.

A slide deck published this month for investors says the project is projected to add $14 billion in GDP over the 12-year life of the mine, should gold prices remain at US$2,500. As of Nov. 24, the spot market value of gold had surged to more than US$4,100.

In addition to its massive gold and silver reserves, Skeena said Eskay Creek has significant quantities of antimony, a semi-metal used in the electronics industry. Skeena said the mine has enough to supply 10 per cent of U.S. demand.

China currently produces and restricts export of more than half of the world’s supply of the metal, a critical mineral used in the production of batteries, ammunition and semiconductors.

The economics of the mine have led the Mining Journal to rank Eskay Creek as the No. 1 in the world for several years.

According to the company, the mine also benefits from a 21 per cent Indigenous workforce and Tahltan investment and support through business opportunities.

Questions raised over potential conflict of interest

Eskay Creek has already generated $52 million in contacts, wages, purchases and donations for 41 Tahltan-affiliated companies, according to a pamphlet handed out Sept. 19 at a Tahltan Central Government information meeting in Vancouver.

At least four of those firms—Sal’s Ironworks, Kica Contracting Ltd. and two other Kica-affiliated companies—were founded by Tahltan Central Government vice-president Kimberley Marion and her husband Calvin Marion.

Advertisements by Kica said it employs more than 100 people, providing catering, janitorial and heavy machinery services.

A 2025 company brochure posted to the website Business Elite Canada states Kica already serves four mine sites, including Skeena Resources at Eskay Creek.

The brochure quotes the Tahltan vice-president saying she and her husband’s approach “is built on personal involvement and clear communication.”

“I make regular site visits, not just to oversee operations but to engage directly with our clients,” she is quoted saying.

When asked about the potential conflict of interest, Marion deferred to a statement from the Tahltan Central Government.

That statement said any Tahltan director that is in a conflict of interest is required to declare that conflict and recuse themselves from participating in the applicable decision-making process. The Tahltan government’s policy also requires directors to disclose their business interests in a sworn affidavit, the statement added.

“These requirements have been followed by the director in question,” the government added. “We celebrate our entrepreneurs, as we do all Tahltans.”

Meanwhile, Callison said many of her Tahltan clients have been effectively silenced because they fear retaliation if they speak up against the mine.

One of the root problems, said the lawyer, is a long-overdue review of the laws guiding the Tahltan’s good governance practices, including financial disclosures. Currently, Callison said the Tahltan Central Government is operating under the Societies Act, which is meant to govern non-profit organizations.

“We need to mature to operate like a government,” she said. “The provincial and federal government don’t provide funding for us to be independent.”

“How can we be objective when basically our government is supported by mines and mining?”