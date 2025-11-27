BC News

Second Woodfibre LNG floatel arrives in Squamish

Photo: Oisin McHugh. The MV Saga X, which will accommodate 642 construction workers in cabins at a time, along with space for up to 89 on-board staff arrived in Squamish on Nov. 27.

And now there are two.

A second floating worker accommodation—a retrofitted passenger and cargo ship—has arrived at the Woodfibre LNG site, on the shores of Howe Sound, about seven kilometres south of downtown Squamish

The floatel will house up to 900 new trades workers to speed up building of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, which is currently under construction.

The MV Saga X will accommodate 642 construction workers in cabins at a time, along with space for up to 89 on-board staff, according to a company news release on Nov. 27.

The 667-metre long ship was built in 1981, according to Vessel Finder.

It was previously a former Northern European cruise ferry

The Saga’s life as a “cruise ferry came to an end during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when Stena Line closed its Frederikshavn–Oslo route,” reads a brief history on the site Shippax.

For a brief time it operated between Ancona and Durres on charter to Adria Ferries, which provides trans-Adriatic services between Italy and Albania. During this time, its name was shortened from STENA SAGA to simply SAGA.

“The ferry was first chartered by Bridgeman for an 18-month accommodation project in the Philippines.”

The company made the decision to move to floating worker accommodation after early concerns were raised about the impact of the crews on the already pinched local housing market and worries from some in the community about resident safety.

Woodfibre LNG’s first floatel, the MV Isabelle X, arrived on June 21, 2024.

“The arrival of the MV Saga X represents another important step in getting more Canadian LNG to global markets,” said Luke Schauerte, CEO, Woodfibre LNG, in the release. “The success of our first floatel has shown that this approach works, and we’re proud to expand that model.”

Both ships are from Vancouver-based Bridgemans.

“Bridgemans is proud to have undertaken the retrofit, delivery and operation of a second floatel to the same high standards set by the MV Isabelle X,” said Brian Grange, president and CEO of Bridgemans.

“The MV Saga X showcases Canadian innovation and sets a new benchmark for workforce accommodation on the water”.

Like the MV Isabelle X, the MV Saga X includes onboard medical care, fitness centres, recreation spaces such as billiards and arcades, among other amenities.

The MV Saga X also has a few unique additions, including a 200-person theatre and an outdoor basketball court, the release states.

According to the company, ships are made to be as environmentally-friendly as possible, with their own wastewater treatment and recycling systems.

Workers will come aboard the latest floatel in December.

“All workers living aboard the new floatel will abide by all the same rules and regulations as the first floatel, including mandatory cultural and gender safety training,” the release states.

Both floatels will be in Squamish until construction of the export facility is complete, which is expected to be in 2027.