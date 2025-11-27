BC News

Pilot dies in Nanaimo plane crash

Pilot dies in plane crash

Photo: DELTA OPTIMIST FILES B.C. Emergency Health Services said it received a call for an aviation crash early Thursday in the 2700 block of Twilight Way in Nanaimo.

A Cessna plane crashed in a wooded area south of Nanaimo early Thursday morning, killing the pilot.

RCMP confirmed the pilot did not survive.

Campbell River-based Sealand Flight Ltd. said a Cessna 172 on a private flight was involved in a fatal accident at about 3 a.m.

“We are devastated,” said company president Bill Alder. “Aviation is a small community, and Sealand Flight is like a family.

“Our hearts go out to the pilot’s family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Alder said Thursday at noon that no further information was available and that additional details will be provided as they become known.

RCMP were still at the crash scene Thursday afternoon.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it received a call for an aviation crash in the 2700 block of Twilight Way in Nanaimo.

Paramedics with an air ambulance and two ground ambulances were called, as well as a paramedic supervisor, but no patients were transported to the hospital.

Sealand Flight also operates out of Nanaimo, Courtenay, Qualicum Beach and Powell River. The company provides flight training, charters and rentals, and was recently certified as Canada’s first flight school for training in electric planes.