Snow is falling on highways across B.C.'s Southern Interior Thursday

Photo: DriveBC Snow covers the Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE: 2:55 p.m.

Snow is falling on highways across B.C.'s Interior Thursday afternoon.

DriveBC webcams show snow covering the Coquihalla Summit and much of Highway 97, including the Pennask Summit.

Further south, snow is falling on Highway 3 through Manning Park, near Oliver, over the Paulson Summit and at Kootenay Pass.

Highway 33 from Kelowna to Rock Creek is also seeing snowfall.

Snow is forecast to fall at higher elevations throughout the day and into the evening.

Photo: Dr Snow on the Coquihalla Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL: 1:15 p.m.

Snow is falling on the Coquihalla Highway.

YRB Nicola Ltd., road maintenance contractor for the Nicola region, announced the Coquihalla protocol is in effect as of Thursday morning.

“Forecasts [are] calling for service-area wide snow,” the contractor said in a social media post.

Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snowfall is predicted for the Coquihalla Summit, six to 12 centimetres on the Okanagan connector, and five to 10 centimetres for the Highway 5 stretch between Merritt and Kamloops.

The Coquihalla protocol is a detailed plan for the highway maintenance contractor which includes keeping fleets fuelled, preparing a call-out list for extra staff, and putting vehicles on stand by at various places along the highway. The protocol goes into effect when specific weather thresholds are met.

YRB Nicola Ltd. urged highway drivers to be prepared for winter travel conditions, including having appropriate tires installed.