BC News

Longtime Whistler skier fighting for refund after hunting injury leaves him sidelined for second year running

Skier fighting for refund

Photo: Photo courtesy of Helmut Wober. Helmut Wober and his wife have been adventuring in the area since 1968.

An 88-year-old Whistler Blackcomb regular says he is effectively being denied a refund for his 2025-26 ski pass after suffering a brutal leg injury that has left him unable to ski and is calling Vail Resorts’ refund process “outrageous and contrary to good business practice.”

Helmut Wober, who first skied Whistler in 1968 and has held a season pass continuously since 1975, was injured in a fall over a snow-covered log during a hunting expedition in the Hurley Pass last November.

“I severed the tendons above my kneecap,” he said in an interview. “It sounded like a zipper going.”

Unable to walk, Wober spent the night in the snow before being rescued the following day.

“I had to wrap myself in my space blanket,” he recalled. “I was wondering if that was to be in my obituary.”

He was treated for frostbite at Vancouver General Hospital and underwent surgery in December 2024. Nearly a year later, his right leg still won’t bend enough for skiing.

“I can walk and use a stationary bike,” he said, “but sanity tells me I should not be skiing.”

Auto-renewed despite injury

After sitting out the 2024-25 season, Wober hoped to recover in time for this winter. When that didn’t happen, he tried to cancel his $200 “Super Senior” pass in September. But his account had already been automatically charged and renewed in April for two Whistler Blackcomb Unlimited passes—one for him and one for his wife—at roughly $98 each. Another instalment was paid in September.

On Sept. 13, Wober visited Whistler’s Guest Relations office seeking a refund. After an exchange with Vail Resorts pass administration, he said staff directed him to file a claim with Sedgwick, the U.S.-based insurance provider handling Vail’s Epic Coverage program.

Sedgwick followed up days later requesting four separate physician statements confirming Wober’s injury, diagnosis, treatment dates and instructions to refrain from travel or physical activity for at least 30 days.

That demand, Wober said, is where the situation became absurd.

“To fulfil all the listed requirements for signed physicians’ statements, I would have to pay for these statements privately,” he wrote in a subsequent letter. “The B.C. Medical System is not obligated to Epic or myself in this matter, and the physicians would charge me for each of these statements—which would cost me a multiple of the refund for my pass.”

According to the B.C. Ministry of Health, medical practitioners can charge private fees for administrative paperwork such as insurance forms, medical certificates, and letters, as these services fall outside the scope of the publicly funded Medical Services Plan.

Speaking with Pique, Wober estimated those certificates would cost about $200 each—roughly double the value of his discounted pass.

“Even a single certificate could wipe it out,” he said. “And it’s not really about the $200 I want back. It’s the principle.”

Wober said he has sent multiple follow-up emails to both Vail Resorts and Sedgwick but has not received a response since Oct. 16. His last correspondence with Sedgwick was another request to send over the medical certificates, adding an additional stipulation that the physician’s instruction to refrain from travel or physical activity for 30 days include “seven days [between] Dec. 7, 2024 and April 17, 2025.”

Wober said his gripe with Vail Resorts is less about the money than it is about ensuring customers are protected.

“If I buy a product and never use it, I can return it,” he said. “Even Rona reimbursed me for a fixture that didn’t work. That’s just normal business behaviour in our culture here.”

Vail Resorts responds

A spokesperson for Vail Resorts told Pique in an email that guests unable to ski or travel for 30 consecutive days—including the minimum seven days during the resort’s core season between Dec. 7, 2025 and April 17, 2026—are indeed eligible for refunds under its Epic Coverage program, provided they supply a doctor’s note confirming the facts of their claim.

“Of course, we ask guests to submit a doctor's note confirming the facts of their Epic Coverage request, just like other refund programs,” the spokesperson wrote, adding that discharge paperwork or existing medical records are acceptable and that “an additional trip just for a note is not required.”

The company said Epic Passes, unlike single-day lift tickets, are sold ahead of the season at steep discounts and are non-refundable except through the terms of Epic Coverage—a protection program Vail Resorts introduced for the 2020-21 season to cover events such as injury, illness, pregnancy, job loss or military transfer.

“In short, we give the very best deal to our Pass Holders because they purchase a non-refundable Pass ahead of the season,” the spokesperson explained.

Wober wrote back to Pique about Vail Resorts’ response.

“I can carry out some physical activity and I can travel, but reason tells me that I just cannot ski even one day without extreme risk of injury. Skiing is more than just ‘any physical activity.’”

“It seems pretty hopeless, to get a refund out of them, but all those conditions in the fine print and my experience should be a warning to younger customers who pay over $2,000 for a season’s pass,” he added.