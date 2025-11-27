BC News

No way 'to do business,' B.C. Energy Minister Dix says of Alberta's pipeline plans

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions Adrian Dix speaks during a press conference in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, July 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

British Columbia's energy minister says political talk of a pipeline from Alberta to the Pacific isn't the way to do business and leaks through the media should not be considered the government's way of engaging with First Nations over such a project.

Adrian Dix says the pipeline is a "$14-million-dollar communication exercise" by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and isn't real, but it jeopardizes the work B.C. has been doing with First Nations on mining, LNG and other projects.

He says a memorandum of understanding between Alberta and the federal government on the project, expected to be announced Thursday, has no route, no plan and no market.

The minister says leaving British Columbia out of the conversation was also not helpful for getting things done.

Dix says he can't imagine the situation would be positive if premiers David Eby, Wab Kinew of Manitoba and Doug Ford of Ontario got together to talk about the future of Alberta without Smith's involvement.

He says he hopes every member of Parliament is concerned about a pipeline project that can only succeed with tens of billions of dollars in public subsidies.

Coastal First Nations president Marilyn Slett said in a statement on Wednesday that the group would never allow an oil pipeline to the northern coast and there are no circumstances where that decision could be overridden because of their constitutional rights and title.