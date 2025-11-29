BC News

ICBC warns drivers to gear down as winter conditions hit B.C.

Crash risk rises in winter

Photo: ICBC ICBC urging drivers to be winter ready

ICBC is urging drivers across British Columbia to prepare for winter weather as rain, fog, ice, and snow make roads more dangerous.

The insurer says crashes caused by driving too fast for conditions rise sharply in winter—up 79 percent in December and 64 percent in January compared to October.

“The conditions on our roads can change very quickly this time of year,” said Kathleen Nadalin, ICBC road safety manager. “We urge drivers to slow down, watch for pedestrians, and make sure your vehicle is ready for winter driving.”

BC Highway Patrol will be increasing enforcement. “Safe winter driving requires good tires and slower speeds,” said Corporal Michael McLaughlin. “Check your vehicle and yourself before every trip. If you’re not ready for bad weather, don’t risk a ticket or worse.”

ICBC recommends using proper winter tires—marked with the Mountain Snowflake or M+S symbol—and preparing vehicles with winter essentials like lights, wipers, washer fluid, and emergency kits. Drivers are also advised to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and check road conditions on DriveBC.

Nearly half of pedestrian-involved crashes in B.C. occur between October and January, making extra attention essential during darker months.