B.C. man charged with money laundering after illegal gaming house bust

A man from Esquimalt, B.C., is facing money laundering charges after an investigation by police uncovered an alleged illegal gaming house on Vancouver Island.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. says the probe began in January 2024, when investigators became aware of an operation in the Saanich area.

After months of gathering evidence, police raided multiple locations in Victoria and Saanich, serving search warrants and arresting 14 people in August last year.

Investigators say officers found two poker tables and several thousand chips in the searches as well as about $17,000 in cash, while three luxury vehicles — a Cadillac, a Land Rover and a Mercedes — were also seized.

Police say charges of keeping a common gaming house and possessing proceeds of crime have now been approved against a 55-year-old man from Esquimalt.

The accused in the case has since turned himself in and was released on conditions pending his next court appearance.