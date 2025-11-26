BC News

B.C. teacher banned for 8-years after picking up student on Grindr

A B.C. teacher has been banned from the profession for eight years after picking up a student from his school district on Grindr.

Adam Richard Macdonald’s misconduct dates back to 2016 and 2017, according to a consent agreement published by B.C.’s Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

The document does not name the school or district that Macdonald’s worked at.

In January 2016, Macdonald met a student on a field trip who was not enrolled at his school but was within the same district. Five months later, the pair connected on Grindr.

The student was 17 but claimed to be 18 to access the LGBT hookup app. At the time, Macdonald was unaware that the student was from within his district. They then ceased talking for several months, until the 2016/2017 school year.

By then, the student was in Grade 12 and communication resumed with Macdonald. They talked on a weekly basis.

“After reconnecting on Grindr, Student A and Macdonald realized that they had previously met on the field trip,” said the consent agreement.

“Student A and Macdonald switched to messaging via Instagram. They also exchanged messages by regular text messaging after Macdonald gave Student A his telephone number.”

In the summer of 2017, after the student had graduated from high school, the student attended Macdonald’s home “and engaged in sexualized physical contact.”

The student, then 18, then continued to “periodically engage in physical contact, including kissing, cuddling and, on at least one occasion, oral sex.”

The document does not reveal how the relationship was uncovered but notes that Macdonald resigned in February 2024.

The school district had previously issued the teacher a warning letter over professional boundaries.

Macdonald admitted his misconduct to the province’s teaching regulator and agreed to an eight-year ban.

“Macdonald’s behaviour was a serious breach of his position of power and trust as a teacher,” said the document.