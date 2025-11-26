BC News

B.C. LNG push threatens electricity supply, finds CleanBC review

LNG hungry for electricity

Photo: Submitted. A flare plume at LNG Canada in June 2025.

A review of B.C.’s sweeping set of policies to address climate change is warning that the province’s push to approve gas export terminals is coming into direct conflict with its promise to advance a clean economy.

Released Wednesday morning, the government-commissioned independent review of CleanBC concluded that the massive electricity demand from six proposed or approved liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals would require staggering 40,000 gigawatt-hours per year, an amount B.C. does not currently possess.

“To put that into perspective, that quantity of power roughly matches the output of 7.5 Site C dams,” the review says.

That demand is expected to compete directly with the power needs of other priorities like critical minerals mining and the electrification of transportation and buildings, wrote Merran Smith and Dan Woynillowicz, the two climate policy experts who authored the independent review.

Electricity requirements to electrify LNG and some upstream gas production. 2025 CleanBC review

​At the same time, the collective emissions of the LNG terminals would add substantial carbon pollution that threats to negate emission reductions in other sectors. If all six projects become operational, LNG projects would add 13 megatonnes to B.C.’s emissions at a time the province aims to lower its emissions by 21 megatonnes by 2030, the review found.

Stakeholders told the reviewers that they are concerned the B.C. government is making “ad-hoc” decisions without a clear economic strategy to manage these trade-offs and ensure long-term competitiveness in a low-carbon world.

“Those championing LNG exports argue that they would displace coal-fired power in other markets…” the review says. “However, most experts have concluded that any such drive to ‘offset’ domestic emissions from LNG and gas production is unlikely to pan out as hoped.”

Smith and Woynillowicz point to LNG supply glut, which is expected to persist through 2030 and could push the commodity’s prices to their lowest since Russia sparked an energy crisis in 2021 when it invaded Ukraine.

“This uncertainty amplifies concerns about the opportunity costs of an aggressive LNG development push,” the review says.

LNG Canada Phase 1 facility under construction in Kitimat, B.C., November 2024. The second phase of the project would double its size. | LNG Canada

Several experts expressed support for the review's findings.

Kate Harland, research lead of clean growth at the Canadian Climate Institute, said the review offers a clear and realistic path forward for B.C. and Canada “to build a cleaner, more competitive economy.”

Rachel Doran, executive director of Clean Energy Canada, said her research group agreed with the review's findings that climate policies should create “tangible actions with real benefits for British Columbians.”

“The panel correctly urges the province to ‘go big’ on clean electricity, which aligns with Premier David Eby’s desire to be a ‘clean energy superpower,’” she said.

The disconnect, added Doran, is that BC Hydro’s October 2025 Integrated Resource Plan “would leave the province short of power if various proposed nation-building projects move forward.”

BIV reached out to the Conservative Party of B.C. for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Jeremy Valeriote, Green MLA for West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, said in a statement that he hopes the review will lead to a reset in B.C. climate policies.

“B.C. used to be a climate leader; but now, we are climate laggards,” said Valeriote. “LNG is the elephant in the room, and it’s drowning out everything else.”

Projected progress towards B.C’s climate targets. | 2025 CleanBC review

Targets found to be too ambitious for current realities

Across a suite of climate policies and programs, the review found CleanBC was strengthening the province’s clean economy, but that some targets are too ambitious and more attention needs to be paid to making life more affordable.

The review concluded that the CleanBC’s original 2030 target was overly ambitious, and required seamless execution that has been hampered by ideal conditions that have not materialized.

The COVID-19 pandemic, global conflicts, inflation and U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs have all driven up the cost of living or put pressure on governments to prioritize affordability over policies to address climate change, the review says.

At the same time, a number of unprecedented events — from the deadly 2021 heat dome to wildfires and floods — have imposed devastating human and economic costs on the province.

The review notes that CleanBC has fostered significant advancements in B.C.’s clean energy profile. Adoption of electric vehicles and heat pumps have surged under B.C.’s incentives. New pressures are now challenging those gains.

Review comes as B.C. cuts electric vehicle incentives, sales targets

Last week, the B.C. government announced it was abandoning its rebate program for electric vehicles and scrapping its mandate requiring every new vehicle sold in the province to be zero-emission by 2035.

Most transportation-sector stakeholders consulted in the review agreed electric vehicle sales targets should be reset to make them more achievable.

Smith and Woynillowicz cited other “numerous stakeholders” who said broadening CleanBC to incentivize the adoption of conventional hybrid electric vehicles, which are unable to run on battery alone, would be a mistake and would add “cost and controversy for modest gains.”

A Polestar electric car showroom in Vancouver, B.C. The share of new electric vehicles sold in the province has declined after B.C. and federal governments suspended rebate programs. | Chung Chow/BIV

The review also raised questions over the allocation of transportation resources, pointing to a $5-billion provincial cost to expand Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley — a sum that amounts to 0.2 per cent of the $100 million committed in 2023 to active transportation over three years.

B.C. has invested significantly in fast-charging infrastructure, though it's still falling behind other leading jurisdictions, the review noted.

Heat pump demand exploding but more targeted incentives required

Between 2017 and 2022, the number of heat-pump equipped B.C. households was found to have increased by approximately 80 per cent to 254,000 units.

The review called for substantial new supports for lower-income households and multi-unit residential buildings in order to sustain market transformation and close the gap with other jurisdictions like Atlantic Canada, Norway and Finland.

Smith and Woynillowicz found many stakeholders misinterpreted B.C.’s Highest Efficiency Equipment Standard (HEES) as a regulation that would force the immediate disconnection of existing homes from the gas system.

The HEES regulation would require new or replacement space- and water-heating equipment sold in B.C. to be at least 100 per cent efficient, making electric resistance heaters and heat pumps the default options at the end of life of existing fossil fuel equipment.

It would not, said the authors, force the immediate disconnection of existing homes from the gas system nor impact gas cooking appliances, barbecues or decorative fireplaces.

B.C. import data shows heat pumps overtaking gas furnaces in recent years. | 2025 CleanBC review

On the construction and development front, stakeholders raised concerns over new building codes meant to make buildings more efficient and less prone to release climate-warming gases.

Under CleanBC, the province’s energy step codes set higher energy efficiency standards for new buildings, progressing toward the 2032 target of 100 per cent net-zero energy-ready construction.

At the upper end of those codes, industry stakeholders said significant additional costs outweigh the benefits.

A sibling building regulation known as the zero carbon step code targets zero operational emissions by 2030. It was broadly supported by all parties consulted as affordable, effective and achievable.

Robert Pecora, director of building decarbonization at the Metro Vancouver-based Zero Emissions Innovation Centre, said the review “gets the fundamentals right on buildings.”

“But the review’s proposed timelines and overall ambition for the Step Codes fall short. The Province should keep the momentum going,” he added in a statement.

Industrial carbon price working and supported

B.C.’s industrial price on carbon, known since April 2024 as the output based pricing system, was met with less controversy. Large emitters producing at least 10,000 tonnes of carbon pollution per year are required to participate in the program.

By putting an escalating price on a tonne of carbon, the program pushes companies to change processes, switch fuels, invest in more efficient equipment while purchasing credits from peers if they can't make the changes on their own.

“Many stakeholders” were reported expressing appreciation for the program as it helps ensure competitiveness while preserving access to critical overseas markets that are building clean economies.

The review recommended B.C. move to make affordable, reliable, and abundant clean energy the foundation of B.C.’s clean energy system.

To do that, it provided seven recommendations that would aggressively accelerate clean electricity production; make technologies like heat pumps and electric vehicles more affordable; and allow industry to capitalize on critical minerals and clean energy resources while driving jobs and clean exports.

The recommendations call on B.C. to realistically calibrate its policy response to existing industries to help them become cleaner and more competitive with key trading partners who value low-carbon production.

Canada’s 10 largest non-U.S. trading partners are taking steps to build clean economies. | 2025 CleanBC review

​To achieve those goals, the review says B.C. must deepen partnerships with First Nations and local governments, while increasing made-in-B.C. low-carbon fuels.

That will require the government to set “ambitious but achievable” new targets to reduce climate-polluting gases while increasing clean energy use and electrification. The authors highlighted a need for “greater transparency and accountability for results.”

“Looking ahead, British Columbians continue to expect leadership on climate and the clean energy transition from the provincial government,” the authors concluded. “What’s needed is a renewal of CleanBC, not a retreat.”

In a statement, the B.C. government said it will review the recommendations.