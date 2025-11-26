BC News

Drax to close B.C. pellet plant amid fibre shortage

Drax to close pellet plant

Photo: Drax photo Drax's pellet plant in Williams Lake, B.C. is expected to close by the end of the year.

U.K.-based energy company Drax Groupl plx announced Wednesday it will cease operations at its pellet plant in Williams Lake, B.C.

The company said it has made the "difficult" decision due to a "significant" reduction in fibre availability, led by the curtailment and closures of neighbouring sawmills and the loss of a bid for key local supply.

This has made continuing operations at the plant no longer commercially viable, according to the company, adding that it expects to wind down operations until fibre availability runs out, which it anticipates to take place by the end of the year.

“The decision to cease operations weighs heavily on us, as we recognize the uncertainty it creates for our dedicated employees and their families,” said Matt White, executive vice-president of pellet operations for Drax, in a Wednesday statement.

Drax said the company is implementing a support plan for the 30 employees affected, and will engage with employees, local communities and stakeholders throughout this process.