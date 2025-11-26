BC News

45% of BC restaurants struggling to stay afloat: survey

45% of restaurants struggle

Photo: Rob Gibson Salt + Brick on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna announced its closure in September.

More than four-in-10 B.C. restaurants surveyed recently say they are struggling.

The BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association released its Industry Snapshot this week. It found that 45.6 per cent of respondents said they are struggling to stay afloat, while 7.6 per cent are at risk of closure.

“That’s way up compared to pre-2020,” said Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the BCRFA. “Pre-2020, I don’t know what the number was; we didn’t measure it, but I would say it was probably 10 per cent.

“Business pre-pandemic was strong, the economy was strong and people were spending. And when that happens, restaurants they can get by. They have a better chance of getting by,” said Tostenson.

On the flip side, 35.7 per cent in the recent survey report their business is stable and 7.6 per cent say they are thriving.

The top operational challenges are rising costs (65.5 per cent) and the drop in customer traffic and sales (45 per cent).

Tostenson said the industry has not recovered from high inflation and high interest rates.

“All that took its toll,” he said. “So, when you see a restaurant right now struggling, on the economic side of it, they’re paying higher interest rates than they were and their food costs and operating costs are probably up – well, I think food costs over the last year-and-a-half have been up at least 20 per cent.”

A shortage of skilled workers also continues to plague the industry. Thirty-nine per cent of those surveyed listed it as one of their top challenges, while 48.5 per cent said they’re hiring or struggling to attract staff.

Tostenson said a lot of workers were lost along the way when restaurants shut down of scaled back service during the pandemic. He also blames changes over the past few years to programs targeting skilled chefs and cooks from other countries.

“The federal government, a year-and-a-half ago, changed the immigration policies on temporary foreign workers and also on international students, and that’s just had nothing but a massive effect on us.

“We've got businesses now that are thinking they may have to close, reduce hours. They want to, but they can’t find anybody to work in the kitchen.

So, that’s gone from a problem that existed before 2020 that we had a way to deal with it, to now we’re into a crisis.”

He said the federal government won’t even listen to pleas to make exceptions for the restaurant industry. “They keep saying that we have to hire Canadians, but we would if we could find the talent, but they don’t exist.”

Tostenson denies that the unfilled positions are low-wage jobs. He said employers must meet stringent wage and employment standards for foreign staff.

Another major concern, especially for smaller operators, is red tape.

“One of the big changes between the pandemic to now is during the pandemic, governments worked with us and listened to what we felt was in the best interest of society and the business community to get things done. Now, we're into complete heavy, heavy regulation.”

He said complying with federal, provincial and municipal regulations and licensing, on everything from WorkSafeBC compliance to liquor licences, is adding time and costs that small businesses can’t afford.

The biggest challenges heading into 2026, according to the BCRFA survey, are rising costs (83 per cent), provincial policy changes (46.2 per cent), labour availability (40.4 per cent) and customer demand (27.5 per cent).

Despite the ongoing struggles, the number of restaurants in BC remains relatively stable. Tostenson said there are approximately 15,000 across the province with an annual turnover rate of 10 to 15 per cent, similar to what existed before the pandemic.