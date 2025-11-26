BC News

BC Liberal MPs face pressure from voters over pipeline, tanker ban

Liberal MPs face pressure

Photo: Contributed Oil tanker Garibaldi Spirit is positioned by a tugboat off Burnaby, B.C.

Speculation is swirling on Parliament Hill that Alberta and Ottawa will strike up a formal agreement involving a pipeline this Thursday, putting some BC Liberal members of parliament in a tricky position.

Liberal MP for Victoria Will Greaves said he has been getting correspondence from constituents for months — but particularly within the past week or so — that “is almost universally opposed to lifting the tanker ban and is deeply skeptical of building another pipeline to tidewater through the central interior of BC,” he told Canada’s National Observer in an interview on Tuesday.

The Globe and Mail and the CBC are reporting that Ottawa and Alberta are close to signing a memorandum of understanding involving a pipeline to BC's northwest coast that could include an exemption from a federal law banning oil tanker traffic in that region, changes to industrial carbon pricing, exemptions from the clean electricity regulations and more.

“We talk about this issue amongst ourselves,” Greaves said. “So I know that other other MPs from my caucus have had similar concerns themselves and have heard similar things from their constituents.”

The feedback from Victoria residents shows a “strong commitment” that the affected First Nations must give consent and related concerns about the impacts an accident or oil spill would have on the fragile ecosystem off BC’s northwest coast if the federal government does create some sort of exemption to the oil tanker ban, he said.

Greaves said his response to concerned constituents has been to point to the five factors the federal government will consider when assessing major projects — including whether they advance the interests of Indigenous peoples and contribute to “clean growth” and Canada’s climate objectives — but also “to hear and sympathise with people's concerns, and to, honestly, express that I share them,” he said.

Many BC Liberal MPs, including Patrick Weiler, slipped past the cameras, but Nova Scotia MP Darren Fisher entertained a few questions as he passed by reporters on his way to Question Period on Tuesday.

When asked if the possible pipeline MOU is causing divisions in caucus, he said he hadn’t heard any yet, but that it’s still early in the conversation.

“I’ve never been a huge pipeline guy,” Fisher said. “But we'll see what the government works out with the provinces and the Indigenous and all the groups that are involved.”

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May told reporters before Question Period in Ottawa the Liberals will be making a “grave mistake” going ahead with this MOU despite opposition from BC Premier David Eby and coastal First Nations.

“I think most of the Liberal MP back benchers are really worried, and they should be,” May said. “They'll lose their seats.”

Last week, iPolitics reported a Liberal MP, speaking anonymously, said supporting a pipeline deal would put five to six BC seats “in question” with little chance of recovering those seats in other western ridings.

“I think this is an issue that British Columbians take very seriously and that certain many voters would bear in mind when making their decision in the future,” Greaves said.

“But with all due respect to Ms. May, we don't know what's being announced yet. We don't know what the actual contents of any agreement are, and we certainly don't know where the coast would fit into that picture, so I can't really opine on what effect it'll have yet, because we don't know what it is that British Columbians are being asked to accept.”

But even the existence of the deliberations — and who's at the table — could cost the Liberals politically.

The fact the Prime Minister engaged in that discussion process with Alberta and Saskatchewan without notifying or involving the premier of British Columbia “is deeply concerning,” NDP MP for Vancouver East Jenny Kwan told reporters on Tuesday in Ottawa.

“The prime minister talks out of both sides of his mouth,” Kwan said. “We have seen right from the beginning that the prime minister did not consult with rights holders. They [First Nations] didn't even know about the legislation. And in this path that the prime minister is taking, frankly, I think it's going to end up resulting with projects in the courts.”

Since being elected in April, Greaves has received thousands of pieces of correspondence on all sorts of topics, but what’s interesting about this particular issue is there have not been any mass form emails — the type where organizers provide a format for people to fill out and send to their MPs.

“The emails, the correspondence that we're receiving from people, are constituents sitting down and actually writing their thoughts and I think that actually speaks volumes in terms of how committed people are to this issue,” Greaves said. “It's not just that easy matter of putting your email into a pre-filled letter. This is actually people expressing in their own words the concerns that they have around this whole discussion.”

Greaves is a self-described proud member of the Liberal climate caucus but said this issue is even bigger than the climate caucus because of the national significance, interprovincial dynamics and framing of “nation-building projects.”

“I think it's bigger than climate caucus in that sense, and is a conversation that's happening with us in our Pacific caucus of Liberal MPs from BC and in national caucus as well,” Greaves said.

The leaks to media from anonymous sources in the federal and provincial government have been “very unhelpful” because their agenda and interests are not clear, the information is not authorized for release and this all spurs a public discussion when “there isn't necessarily clarity internally about what it is that the government is considering,” Greaves said.

“One just has to hope that these are trial balloons that will be shot down soon,” May said. “As a British Columbian and as someone who understands the climate science, we can't build new fossil fuel infrastructure and expect to leave our children a livable world. And those are rather bottom line issues.”