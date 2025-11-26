BC News

Energy minister to brief B.C. Liberal MPs on expected Alberta pipeline deal

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson pictured in Montreal, on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson is set to brief B.C. Liberal MPs today on the government's expected energy deal with the province of Alberta.

The move comes after B.C. Liberal MPs last week said any deal involving a pipeline to the West Coast would need consent from First Nations and the B.C. government, repeating talking points from the government in recent weeks.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday in the House of Commons that B.C. "has to agree" to any pipeline being built to the Pacific coast.

Concerns have been raised from B.C. this week about how the deal is shaping up, with Premier David Eby saying it was "unacceptable" that Ottawa and Alberta were negotiating a potential pipeline through his province without involving his government.

Speaking to reporters this week, Hodgson said the federal government would speak with B.C. "in short order" and highlighted how B.C. has benefited from Ottawa's push for major projects more than any other province.

Carney is expected to announce details of a memorandum of understanding with Alberta while in Calgary on Thursday.