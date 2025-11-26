BC News

Four arrested as police enforce injunction at Upper Walbran blockade

Arrests at logging blockade

Photo: SUBMITTED Uniformed members of the Critical Response Unit-British Columbia, also known as CRU-BC, approach a protester who had chained themselves to a five-metre-tall cougar sculpture blocking a forestry road in the Upper Walbran Valley on Tuesday morning.

Dozens of police descended Tuesday morning on a blockade set up by old-growth activists in late August to prevent logging in the Upper Walbran Valley on Vancouver Island.

RCMP said its police liaison team and officers with the Critical Response Unit-British Columbia — known as CRU-BC — enforced an injunction order from the B.C. Supreme Court granted to a forestry company that has logging rights in eight cut blocks in the Upper Walbran.

The injunction was granted to Tsawak-qin Forestry Limited Partnership on Sept. 12.

One of the protesters who had been camped out at the blockade since August told the Times Colonist the RCMP emerged from the bushes on both ends of the road without warning on Tuesday morning when most campers were still in a post-breakfast huddle.

RCMP said in a statement that enforcement began at around 8 a.m. and protesters were told they could leave the area, move to the side of the road to not impede access, or face arrest.

Most of the 15 to 20 protesters left peacefully, but four people were arrested after they refused to leave, RCMP said in a statement late Tuesday afternoon.

Those arrested for breaching the injunction included two women and one man. One man was also arrested for criminal mischief, the statement said.

They were later released and are scheduled for court appearances in January.

Heavy machinery was brought in on Tuesday after most of the protesters were cleared out of the camp, which included a bus and a log cabin.

RCMP said it will continue to monitor the situation.

Activists have put out a call on social media asking for supporters to head to the Walbran Valley, where they are setting up a second camp.

On Aug. 25, a group of protesters with links to the Fairy Creek civil-disobedience movement in 2021 erected a five-metre tall cougar sculpture on the Walbran Forest Service Road leading to the cut blocks, to block logging trucks.

Environmental groups and activists say the valley is home to Vancouver Island’s last intact old-growth watersheds and should be protected.

CRU-BC, formerly known as the Community-Industry Response Group, or C-IRG, was founded in 2017 to address national security, public order and crime issues surrounding the oil and gas industries.

It was given its current name in 2024 to reflect the expanded role the unit played in policing demonstrations related to logging, fishing, homelessness, and vaccines, as well as assistance with natural-disaster events.

The RCMP unit received more than 100 formal complaints about its conduct during the 2021-2022 Fairy Creek blockades, which later became one of Canada’s largest civil-disobedience movements.

The police agency’s external federal review agency has since launched an investigation into CRU-BC.