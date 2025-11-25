BC News

Richard Zussman, former high-profile Global BC reporter, joins public relations firm

Zussman joins PR firm

Photo: @richardzussman / X Former Global BC journalist Richard Zussman is joining a PR firm.

Richard Zussman, formerly one of B.C.’s most high-profile political journalists, has left the news industry for public relations.

Zussman announced earlier this month that he would be leave Global BC, where he served as the network’s legislative reporter for the past several years. His last day was Nov. 18, but until now, he kept his next move under wraps.

On Tuesday, he announced that he has joined Burson as B.C. vice president of public affairs.

“Richard brings experience in political reporting and deep understanding of the provincial and federal landscape,” said Burson in a post to LinkedIn.

“His experience will be invaluable to clients seeking to shape public discourse and achieve their strategic objectives across Western Canada.”

Burson is a publication firm headquartered in New York that operates globally.

“After a career in journalism, I have decided it is time to do something new,” Zussman said in a post Tuesday. “I am really looking forward to working with great clients across British Columbia and across the country and world.”

Zussman, who previously worked at CityNews and the CBC, was the longtime face of Global BC’s political coverage in the province.

Premier David Eby thanked him for his work when his departure was announced.

“He is a proud father, fiercely defensive of his kids and his family. He puts a smile on the face of everybody in the legislature when he passes by,” Eby said.

“We’re going to miss him very dearly. Thank you, Richard Zussman, for your work in this Legislature.”

Zussman is leaving Global BC at a time when its parent company, Corus Entertainment, is in financial crisis.

Earlier this month it was announced that Corus’ debt holders took ownership of the company. Its latest financial disclosure saw TV advertising revenue to fall about 20 per cent year-over-year in its fourth quarter.