BC News

B.C. spent $510 million fighting wildfires this year

$510M spent on wildfires

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Cantilever Bar fire near Lytton was one of three notable fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre in 2025.

The 2025 wildfire season in BC wasn’t as bad as 2024 or 2023, but it was still way above the 20-year average for the number of hectares burned.

The BC government has released its 2025 wildfire season summary ahead of a national wildfire symposium on Dec. 5 in Vancouver.

The total hectares burned was 886,348, slightly above 2021, when 869,300 hectares burned, but well below the 1,081,159 of 2024 and the 2023 record of 2,896,204 hectares, when the province spent nearly $1.1 billion fighting fires. The 20-year average for hectares burned is just over 508,000 hectares.

As of November 1, 2025, the estimated cost of wildfire suppression across the province was $510 million. Approximately 55 per cent of fires were caused by lightning, but those fires accounted for 87 per cent of the area burned.

One of the worst periods was at the end of August, when a late-season heatwave pushed into early September. Over a two-week period, 115 daily temperature records were broken. In the midst of the heatwave, between August 28 and 31, a multi-day dry lightning event, 5,925 lightning strikes were recorded, sparking 88 new fires across central and southern B.C.

“This heat wave converged with a lack of precipitation and the aftermath of the pine beetle epidemic in the West Chilcotin, where this period saw some of the most aggressive fire behaviour observed during the 2025 wildfire response season,” according to the report.

Approximately 43 per cent of fires were attributed to human activity, with some still undetermined or under investigation.

People were on edge, calling the BC Wildfire Service 26,926 times to report open burning. There were also 22,079 calls to report wildfires and another 1,384 tips came through the wildfire service app’s ‘Report a Fire’ function.

The vast majority of the hectares burned, 82 per cent, were within the Prince George Fire Centre. Some of those were carryover fires from previous years, attributed to warmer temperatures and less precipitation. In the Kamloops Fire Centre, 9,574 hectares burned.

One change highlighted by BCWS that we saw in action several times in the Southern Interior this year was increased collaboration with local fire services.

“Through the interagency agreement, 69 fire departments supported wildfire response efforts this year, resulting in 56 deployments of structure protection units and 58 deployments of structure protection crews. Seventy-six fire engines from local departments were deployed alongside these structure protection units and crews,” said BCWS.

Quick response by local crews helped get the upper hand on a number of fires in the Okanagan this summer, including ones near Peachland and Kelowna. BCWS said 85 per cent of wildfires were contained under 4 hectares in 2025.

Among the noteworthy fires, the majority were in the Cariboo and Prince George fire centres. The Kamloops Fire Centre saw three notable fires: the Cantilever Bar and Izman Creek fires near Lytton and the Placer Creek fire near E.C. Manning Provincial Park.

Advances in technology also made a difference this year. Last year, two helicopters helped fight wildfires at night. In 2025, the BC Wildfire Service doubled the size of the fleet to four helicopters and trained more Night Vision Imaging Systems (NVIS) Flight Officers. They completed 260 missions provincially, doing wildfire detection, reconnaissance and water delivery.

Despite that, approximately 30 communities were impacted by evacuation orders and alerts, with a total of approximately 2,670 evacuees.

Attendees at the December 5 national wildfire symposium in Vancouver will review the successes and failures of 2025, including advances in technology, forest management and national readiness for the future.