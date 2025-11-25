B.C. launching review of post-secondary education in wake of declining stability
Review of post-secondary
British Columbia is launching an independent review into its public post-secondary education system as enrolment drops and inflation rises.
Post-Secondary Education Minister Jessie Sunner says in a statement that the review is related to B.C.'s Look West economic plan, where training needs to be in pace to provide the skilled labour required for growing the economy.
The government says schools have suffered from the federal reduction of international students' study permits as well as a decline in domestic enrolment.
Combined with inflation, the situation is presenting what the government says is "widening gaps between revenues and expenses" for post-secondary schools, and a review is needed to help stabilize institutions in the short term.
The review will be conducted by former B.C. deputy minister and Emily Carr University board chair Don Avison, with recommendations expected by March 15, next year.
Sunner says the review will aim to build a "foundation for long-term financial sustainability and operational resilience" for B.C.'s post-secondary sector.
"A strong and resilient public post-secondary system is fundamental to building that workforce and driving B.C.'s economic growth," she says in a statement. "Public post-secondary institutions must be prepared to respond to these evolving needs."
