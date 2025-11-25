BC News

B.C. speculation tax to rise in 2026 as Carney axes federal version

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. The province’s speculation and vacancy tax rates are set to jump next year, but “tinkering on the margins with the tax system” is unlikely to make a huge difference to affordability, says Marc Lee, senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

B.C.’s speculation and vacancy tax is set to rise in the new year even as the federal government scraps its underused housing tax, raising questions about whether such taxes are effective, legal and necessary in today’s depressed market.

The provincial tax rates will rise on Jan. 1 to three per cent of a property’s assessed value for foreign owners and “untaxed worldwide earners.” It will rise to 1.5 per cent for Canadian citizens or permanent residents who are not untaxed worldwide earners. For 2019 to 2025, the rates were two per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

An individual is an untaxed worldwide earner for a calendar year if the total of the individual's unreported income and the unreported income of any spouse is greater than the total of their reported income, according to the legislation.

But as the BC NDP government doubles down on its tax, federal policy is diverging. Budget 2025 eliminates the one-per-cent underused housing tax, and Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government won a budget confidence vote on Nov. 17.

“With housing prices dropping and the federal government cancelling their underused housing tax, we believe it's time for B.C. to follow suit and axe its speculation and vacancy tax,” said BC Conservative Leader John Rustad in a statement.

Some experts are questioning whether the speculation and vacancy tax has achieved its goals since its introduction in 2018. It was “designed to turn vacant homes into housing for people in British Columbia, and ensure foreign owners and those with primarily foreign income contribute fairly to B.C.’s tax system,” according to a B.C. government website.

Andrew Lis, chief economist with Greater Vancouver Realtors: “Has it made a significant difference in affordability? I don’t think that we can attribute much effect to the tax specifically, given the host of other factors that have occurred since the tax was introduced that have had, I would say, considerably more impact on home prices.”

Consider the current downturn in the real estate market, which is flattening home prices, putting a lid on rents and boosting inventory.

“Is the tax still relevant in the context of today where inventory is significantly higher than it was back when this tax was introduced? It’s questionable, that’s for sure. I think there’s a lot of inventory on the market at the moment,” said Lis.

The constitutionality of the tax is also unresolved, according to one B.C. lawyer who worked on a class-action lawsuit against the tax.

“It is still an open question,” said Lawrence Wong of LW & Associates.

In 2020, Wong unsuccessfully sought an injunction in the B.C. Supreme Court on behalf of nine petitioners, including some who had to temporarily live away from their B.C. homes for medical treatment or to take care of elderly parents.

“Even now, I will get calls from people asking what’s going on with this litigation. It’s not officially discontinued, it’s just sitting there not doing much,” he said, after his clients didn’t get an injunction and had to pay annual taxes as high as $46,500.

“It’s a tax grab, right?”

Wong added: “It’s not constitutional in terms of forcing people to live their life in a certain way. It also restricts people’s mobility rights in terms of choosing the province you want to live in, and if you choose B.C. then you have certain obligations to live in your house for a fixed amount of time.”

The tax discourages people from owning second homes and contributing to the economy, said Michael Geller, a veteran planner and retired developer. Some have been forced to sell and move away. Some have rented property themselves, “which in a way is almost counterproductive if the goal was to try and free up as much rental property as possible,” he said.

The tax may really be a form of wealth tax or income tax, Geller said.

The provincial tax applies to a narrow subset of homeowners and creates “a fair amount of bureaucracy in order to get at that,” said Marc Lee, Vancouver-based senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

“Given where the housing market is now, it’s fair to ask whether that is still working.”

The 2026 rate increase may not necessarily move the needle on affordability, he said.

“It feels like maybe it makes for a good news release or a list of things that the government is doing to combat housing [unaffordability], but there are some core issues around housing, particularly the failure to invest in non-market housing … that [are] not fundamentally being addressed federally or provincially,” he said.

Lee suggested equal weight should be put on domestic investors for fairness, and that leaning against “toxic” speculative pressures in the housing market is a valid objective. He noted that the City of Vancouver has its own version of the tax in place.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the B.C. Ministry of Finance said the tax has raised more than $470 million to help fund affordable housing initiatives in regions where the tax applies. It said an independent review in 2022 found that the tax helped add about 20,000 condo units to Metro Vancouver’s long-term rental market from 2018 to 2020.

Lawrence Tam, tax partner with Crowe MacKay LLP, said he has clients affected by the tax, but most have already adapted to it by selling or renting out their properties.

“Any tax should be imposed at a point in time,” he told BIV, adding it seemed fair a few years ago in a relatively hot housing market.

“Is it still fair now? It depends on what group of people you ask.”

**Editor's note: this story has been corrected to reflect the accurate rate of rise in the B.C. spec tax next year.