BC News

BC SPCA pet food banks feed more than 44,000 cats and dogs in 2025

Big year for pet food bank

Photo: Contributed Volunteers at a BC SPCA pet food bank sort and distribute donated dog and cat food, part of a provincewide program that has already helped more than 44,000 pets stay with their families in 2025.

The BC SPCA says rising costs are pushing more pet owners to seek help.

As of Nov. 25, the BC SPCA pet food bank has already provided a week’s worth of food to 44,320 cats and dogsacross British Columbia this year, totalling 622,850 meals.

“That works out to the BC SPCA supporting an average of 923 pets per week just through our pet food banks alone,” says Diane Waters, the organization’s community services specialist.

“We distributed the most pet food in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, but it was only slightly more than what we did in the Thompson, Okanagan and Kootenay.”

The Society operates across four regions—Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley; Thompson, Okanagan and Kootenay; Cariboo and North; and Vancouver Island, Gulf Islands and Sunshine Coast—with pet food banks running out of every animal centre.

“The BC SPCA’s pet food bank program runs out of every animal centre across the province, through the Society’s community services teams, and with the support of 164 community partners,” Waters added.

Regional breakdown of pets helped in 2025:

Lower Mainland & Fraser Valley: 14,907

Thompson, Okanagan & Kootenay: 13,324

Vancouver Island, Gulf Islands & Sunshine Coast: 11,770

Cariboo & North: 4,319

To meet rising demand, the BC SPCA allocates a dedicated annual budget for purchasing food and supplies, supplementing what is donated.

“This budget line is trying to help make up the difference between what is donated and what is actually needed by the community,” says Waters. “But we always see a need greater than what we can supply, even with a budget that increases each year. Unfortunately, that is no different in 2025.”

At the BC SPCA Kelowna pet food bank, coordinator Mary Whittaker says demand remains steady as many families struggle with day-to-day expenses.

“Many people are living paycheque to paycheque right now,” she says. “It only takes one unexpected expense like a car repair to make it difficult to put food on the table, or in the bowl, for their family.”