Province announces strengthening of involuntary care system

Involuntary care changes

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby, pauses as he speaks during and announcement in Vancouver on Sept. 16, 2025.

British Columbia is introducing proposed amendments to the Mental Health Act in order to strengthen and protect mental-health care in the province and improve supports for people who suffer from severe, overlapping mental-health and substance-use challenges.

"When someone is so unwell they can't make decisions about their own safety, we have a responsibility to step in with compassion and care," said Premier David Eby. "By strengthening involuntary care and protecting the people who deliver it, we're taking an important step to support vulnerable patients, help their families, and build a more responsive mental-health system where no one falls through the cracks."

If passed, the province will update the act by removing Section 31(1) and replacing it with a more modern and clearer liability-protection provision.

For more than 40 years, Section 31(1) has offered limited legal protection for front-line health-care workers who provide treatment to involuntary patients, under direction by psychiatric professionals.

The proposed new provision in Section 16 strengthens protection by providing involuntary mental-health care to patients in accordance with the act.

"Treating people with severe mental-health and substance-use challenges often requires urgent, informed decisions," said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. "The proposed amendments reduce ambiguity in the Mental Health Act to better ensure that care is provided when someone is unable to seek it themselves. This is another step toward improving outcomes for vulnerable patients and building a system of care that works for everyone."

More than 2,000 mental-health beds in the province can provide involuntary care when needed. The government says it is working to open more involuntary care beds in communities throughout the province.

"When used correctly and consistently, the Mental Health Act ensures people suffering from severe mental disorders get the timely care and protection they need, even if they are unable to seek it themselves," said Dr. Daniel Vigo, B.C.'s chief scientific adviser for psychiatry, toxic drugs and concurrent disorders.