Undergarment thief arrested by Powell River RCMP

Photo: Peak archive photo. Powell River Recreation Complex.

Powell River RCMP has arrested a 55-year-old man following a series of thefts from the family change room at Powell River Recreation Complex.

The first theft was reported to police in August. The victim reported that undergarments had been taken from their locker in the family change room while they were using the pool facilities, according to a police report. An investigation was initiated and more reports were received, with three more victims coming forward to report similar incidents in September. In all cases, only undergarments were taken.

On November 13, Powell River RCMP officers were able to arrest the suspect as he left the complex while in possession of stolen undergarments. He has since been banned from attending the facility and will appear in court at a later date.

“This is obviously a concerning series of crimes and will not be tolerated in our community," stated staff sergeant Lee Dyson. "Our investigating officers spent considerable time on this matter and it was not easy getting to this point. I would also like to thank the City of Powell River staff for assisting with the investigation. It was challenging to identify the person and gather enough evidence to support charges, it could not have been done without their help.”

RCMP believe there may be other victims who have not reported their incident to police. They are encouraged to call the local detachment at 604.485.6255 to make a report, quoting file 2025-4869.