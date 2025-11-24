BC News

Guns N' Roses books date at Vancouver's BC Place

Guns N' Roses in Vancouver

Photo: Guns N Roses Axl Rose, Slash, Duff, and the rest of the Guns and Roses are coming to Vancouver's BC Place.

Guns N' Roses are returning to "Paradise City" (ok, the song isn't officially here, but we'd like to think it's about Vancouver).

Fans will have to have a bit of "Patience," though, as the band is skipping out on Vancouver's "November Rain" and will be welcomed to the rainforest in August of 2026.

However, the good news is that there will be plenty of tickets for all the sweet children of B.C. as the band will play BC Place. It's one of three Canadian tour dates for Guns N' Roses.

The band has played in Vancouver a few times, including shows at BC Place in 1993, 2017, 2023.

Twice they've cancelled shows in Vancouver. In 1992 they were on tour with Metallica when James Hetfield was injured, resulting in several shows not happening. While some were postponed, Vancouver's was cancelled.

Also, in 2002, they famously cancelled a show at GM Place at the last minute, leading to one of Vancouver's riots.

Along with the Nov. 24 tour press release, the band announced two new songs would be released in early December: "Nothin" and "Atlas."

"Marking their first releases since 2023, these new songs join 'The General' and 'Perhaps'; as vital additions to setlists otherwise featuring all the classic hits and deep cut fan favourites from GNR’s early catalogue," reads the press release.

Tickets

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. The press release states tickets will go on sale for the tour at 10 am, but doesn't state which time zone.

A presale event is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. local time.

"Nightrain Fan Club members will have first access to tickets globally. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale," reads the press release.