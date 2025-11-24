BC News

B.C. retailers, restaurants facing holiday hiring squeeze

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV . Vancouver bartender Sheldon Graham says his industry has seen a mass exodus of experienced talent following COVID-19.

The amount of daily sunlight may be waning, but the holiday season is always Maryam Moeinfar’s time to make hay.

Moeinfar is the co-founder of Artisan Avenue, a South Granville-based, bricks-and-mortar shop that showcases B.C. artists and makers.

In a perfect world, Moeinfar wants to add up to five seasonal employees to make it through the busiest time of year. She’s happy to retain any qualified candidate going forward should they work out during the holiday rush.

But alas, hiring is an imperfect science.

“Out of 100 resumes we get, we end up only finding maybe one or two employees,” Moeinfar says. “People don’t show up for interviews, they are delayed or they’re not dressed properly.”

That quantity of resumes hasn’t changed since Artisan Avenue opened in 2023. But what has shifted from Moeinfar’s perspective is the sheer quality of interviewees. Some don’t even read the job postings, while others ignore Moeinfar’s scheduling needs and instead try to dictate availability based on their needs alone.

“In previous years, there were more qualified people who were better candidates,” Moeinfar says.

Up the street at the Stable House Bistro, Sheldon Graham reflects on more than a decade in the hospitality industry. Beyond his role as day bartender at Stable House, he also works at the Coquette Brasserie in Kitsilano.

He sees a dearth of experienced talent in his sector, largely due to an exodus of experienced workers who left the region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think there's still a bit of a glut there,” Graham says. “I think the quality of people you get is quite a bit lower.”

Stable House needs to add one or two employees to make it through the holidays, but how employers reach younger generations is a seemingly shifting conversation.

“I do see a lot of younger people prioritizing their work-life balance at a much younger age than I ever did,” Graham says. “You’ve got people in their 20s saying, ‘I want Sundays off because that's my day to play Dungeons and Dragons.’”

A November study from job search website Indeed suggests Canadian holiday job postings were up 12 per cent year-over-year as of early November. Meanwhile, B.C.’s youth unemployment rate is near 15 per cent, while overall unemployment sits at 6.6 per cent across the province.

David Bolton, B.C.’s regional director of recruitment firm Robert Half Canada, cautions about reading too much into the Indeed study.

“The economy since 2022 has been very up and down and we've seen influencing factors from south to border over the last five months that have been very, very impactful,” Bolton says. “And I think the return-to-work mindset has still been very challenging.”

Bolton keys in on the itinerant nature of seasonal or contract work as a phenomenon that’s not only here to stay, but one that commands the attention of decision-makers and hiring managers.

“Younger people now don't want to step into leadership because they aren't motivated by career growth in the same way that different generations used to be,” he says. “They have different things that are important to them and they aren't defined by their career.”