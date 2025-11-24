BC News

Snowfall warning issued for southeastern B.C. as weekend rain hits south coast

Photo: The Canadian Press Skiers on a hill in Fernie, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel

Southeastern British Columbia is set for a blast of wintry weather with as much as 20 centimetres of snowfall expected today.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Elk Valley region along the Alberta boundary, covering the area around Fernie, B.C.

The warning extends into the entirety of Alberta's southern edge with the United States border, as well as parts of Saskatchewan's southern region.

Environment Canada says snow is coming from a low-pressure system and is expected to end by this evening.

Meanwhile, a Pacific frontal system struck the B.C. coast over the weekend, leaving heavy rainfall for parts of Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says Saturday saw 66 millimetres of rain in Squamish, 65 millimetres at Zeballos on northern Vancouver Island, and 50 millimetres in Port Moody in northeastern Metro Vancouver.