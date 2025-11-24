BC News

Near-sinking barge off B.C. coast stokes fears over oil tanker threats

Photo: The Canadian Press A worker is shown pulling rope aboard a barge carrying numerous cargo containers as it sinks in the waters off British Columbia's central coast near Bella Bella in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Heiltsuk First Nation (Mandatory Credit)

An American-owned cargo barge sitting dangerously low in the water near Bella Bella has reignited coastal First Nations’ fears about the dangers that oil tankers pose for the B.C. coast.

The Haíɫzaqv Nation’s marine emergency response team received reports early on Monday that heavily loaded Alaska Marine Lines barge being towed by the tug Malolo was taking on water in Fischer Channel near Bella Bella, said William Housty, director of the Heiltsuk Integrated Resource Management Department.

The tug and barge, which were transiting from Alaska to Washington, took shelter in a safer area near Matthew Island. The First Nation said Friday that 25 containers from the barge were moved over to a secondary barge.

Initial dives assessing the problem revealed the barge’s hull had significant punctures and was taking in water in two compartments, Housty said, noting divers confirmed one “hole was so large he could have swum right through it.”

Because the hull was “compromised in several places,” Housty assumes “it must have run aground somewhere. We don’t know where at this time.”

The Haíɫzaqv are still “reeling” from a devastating diesel spill after the tug Nathan E. Stewart ran aground in Heiltsuk waters in October 2016, Housty said.

The incident spilled more than 110,000 litres of diesel fuel into the Seaforth Channel, polluting one of the nation’s key seafood harvesting grounds and prompting a lawsuit against the province, federal government and the company responsible, U.S.-based Kirby Corporation.

The diesel spill and the recent barge incident underscore the limits of Canada’s ability to respond to significant shipping disasters on B.C.’s rugged West Coast.

If the federal government lifts the decades-long oil tanker ban, the next accident could involve crude or bitumen, with long-lasting consequences that will be impossible to contain, Housty said.

“If we don’t have the resources to deal with a smaller vessel like this, how are we ever going to respond to a supertanker full of bitumen?” Housty asked.

“It’s not a matter of if something is going to happen — it’s when.”

Numerous coastal First Nations and the B.C. government signed a declaration earlier this month demanding that the federal government reaffirm its commitment to the legislated oil tanker moratorium. However, Prime Minister Mark Carney is reportedly close to sealing a deal with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for plans to build a new oil pipeline to the B.C. coast that would allow tankers to transit the north coast, according to The Globe and Mail.

Marilyn Slett, President of Coastal First Nations and elected Chief Councillor of the Haíɫzaqv Nation, expressed alarm about closed-door talks for a pipeline project that would negatively impact coastal First Nations but which didn’t include them.

“We are tired of learning about these discussions regarding our traditional territories in the press,” Slett said in a statement on Wednesday.

Coastal nations have made multiple requests for nation-to-nation meetings with both the prime minister and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson on the issues, Slett said.

“It is time for them to live up to their commitments and set up a respectful table that includes Coastal First Nations and the province of BC,” she said.

“This approach is only building mistrust, and Canada should commit to talking with us directly instead of deliberately sidestepping our communities.”

The Ministry of Defence, which now oversees the Coast Guard, did not respond to Canada National Observer’s questions about the possible health, safety or environmental risks the barge’s cargo pose before publication deadline — saying only that vessel owners are responsible for the cost of addressing incidents including hazard-related costs and remediation activities taken by the federal government.

A second tug and barge are en route and expected to arrive Thursday to begin offloading the shipping containers, Housty said, and divers, welders, and crane operators are also being flown into the community to conduct repairs and oversee offloading.

Rochelle Baker is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter with Canada's National Observer. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.