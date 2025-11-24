BC News

A monumental task: Marking the 49th parallel was no easy job in the icy winter of 1861

History: A monumental task

Photo: BC ARCHIVES PDP 5357. HMS Hecate in Esquimalt Harbour. Between 1860 and 1864, Lieutenant Philip Hankin, RN, circumnavigated the globe aboard this ship. In all, he spent three years charting the waters of Vancouver Island. Watercolour by Edward Bedwell.

TURMOIL, The Life & Times of Philip Hankin, is the biography of an Englishman who first came to Victoria in 1857 as a young officer in the Royal Navy.

He appeared in Victoria author Michael Layland’s three earlier books as an explorer, but his relationship with British Columbia proved far more extensive and significant than that. Late in his long life, he wrote a 400-page memoir that Layland has compared with other contemporary accounts to reveal an ­intriguing ­character, little-known, yet consequential for our­ ­colonial history.

In this excerpt, Layland recounts an early ­example of his protagonist’s leadership that left a tangible record, and some of the difficulties faced by surveyors working on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island.

After an uneventful return voyage from the dry dock in San Francisco, a refurbished HMS Hecate entered and anchored at Esquimalt Harbour on the afternoon of November 1, 1861.

There was an important job that they could accomplish before ­winter set in — to construct the granite ­obelisk on a plinth that would mark the 49th parallel.

This would be atop the cliff at Point Roberts, the Pacific end of the land boundary between British ­possessions and those of the United States.

It is odd that such a project should be entrusted to inexperienced naval personnel when a large detachment of Royal Engineers, for whom this would have been ­routine, was available nearby.

Instead, Captain George Henry Richards delegated the work to Philip Hankin, supported by the bosun and twenty men from Hecate’s crew, with the assistant ­surgeon, Samuel Campbell, on site in case of accidents.

Officially, a Royal Engineer officer, Captain W. D. Gossett, was appointed superintendent of the project, but he was rarely seen during the construction phase.

After collecting from Victoria the lumber and ­materials needed for the monument and housing for the work party, Hecate crossed to Boundary Bay in ­mid-November.

They landed the equipment and construction crew on the sheltered south side of Point Roberts, where the ­carpenters began by building houses for the officers and the men.

With the houses nearly complete, the carpenters returned to the ship, which left for Nanaimo to pick up coal. Loading took an inordinate five days because of the poor management of the facility. Even then, they did not fill the bunkers.

The weather deteriorated, with the wind now a southeasterly gale. Hecate made it back to the Point Roberts camp, having been gone a week, to check on the work and to reprovision the detachment for two more weeks. The new direction of the wind now exposed the camp to the weather.

The plinth and obelisk were to be built from granite blocks quarried at New Westminster under a contract with a mason, Mr. Thintson.

He would bring them to the site by a scow schooner. The first batch of stones had just arrived, but the swell had been too heavy to allow them to be brought ashore until high tide on Monday, when the wind shifted again.

They beached the scow, offloaded, and sent it back for another batch of stones. The sky cleared enough for Richards to take solar readings to fix the precise location of the obelisk.

The following day, Richards returned to Nanaimo to complete coaling and fill barrels with fresh water. Richards reported, “The weather very disagreeable — either snow or rain.”

On Saturday, November 30, Hecate returned to the site, where Richards found that Hankin and his men had managed to raise all 14 stones to the top of the 200-foot (61-metre) cliff. Also, the party had laid the plinth of granite, 10 feet 6 inches (3.2 metres) square.

Richards checked its position. While the orientation was correct, the centre was nine inches (twenty-three centimetres) too far north.

Richards faced a dilemma: where to position the obelisk on the plinth. If they placed it in the correct location, it would not be in the centre of the base and would look odd.

In the aesthetically preferable centre of the base, however, it would grant the United States a short strip of territory nine inches wider than the agreement. He chose the latter option, “which I thought the better to do for the sake of appearance.”

Richards took ten of the party back on board and returned to Esquimalt. On December 4, Hecate went back to Point Roberts and anchored in the lee of the east side.

Despite the fog, from the clifftop Richards and Hankin could see the scow schooner coming toward them.

The next morning, with great difficulty, Richards manoeuvred Hecate around to the campsite, exposed to “a whole gale from SE. I have never seen it blow heavier in the strait, with a greater sea. I fear it will go hard for the schooner.”

Two days later, he steamed back around the point to where the schooner had anchored. Hecate’s boats towed it to a pier the team had constructed near the campsite.

They unloaded the eighteen stones of the obelisk, five of them weighing over three tons in weight, onto the shore.

Before departing for Esquimalt, Richards left Hankin with just ten men to get those stones up the cliff to the site of the monument, which, he acknowledged, “will be a heavy job.” It was December 8.

He noted, “The Strait full of trees & driftwood, washed off the high-water line by the late gales.”

Richards’s journal does not record just how Philip and his small party succeeded in hoisting the thirty-two massive blocks up the cliff, nor how they built the obelisk — neither of them easy tasks — under such appalling conditions.

The winter was the coldest on record. The Fraser River at New Westminster was frozen over, bank to bank, with ice nine inches thick.

They returned to Esquimalt on December 22, having completed the construction. Nor does Hankin mention his obelisk project in his memoir. All that is known is that they erected it in the wrong but visually satisfactory location, where it stands today.

The following September, Richards heard rumours that the monument was fast going to ruin, due to it having been built during the frost.

He went to investigate and found it to be “in Excellent order.”

Hankin and his crew, with the mason Mr. Thintson, had done their onerous duty well. Another Royal Engineer, Lance Corporal J.B. Launders, a skilled cartographer with Colonel Richard Clement Moody’s Columbia Detachment, engraved all four faces of the monument.

Richards recorded on December 26, “For the last 10 days the weather has been very fine, cold and frosty. Thermo standing below 30°[F] at night… . Victoria harbr partially frozen over.”

It continued cold into January 1862, with temperatures as low as 9°F (-13°C) at Victoria and New Westminster, where ice blocked the Fraser River. Contact between Victoria and New Westminster was effectively severed.

Richards recorded, “Indeed, so severe a winter has not been remembered here.” The surveyors kept busy preparing charts and sailing instructions, while the crew repaired, painted, and refitted the ship’s flotilla of boats.

It was mid-March before first Shark (the pinnace-schooner acting as their tender), then Hecate, could leave Esquimalt.

The plan was to meet at Nanaimo. Richards wanted the Royal Engineers to print his charts of Barkley Sound, which were urgently needed, and could not wait a year for a round-trip voyage to have them printed in England.

To keep Hecate as light as possible to ascend the Fraser, he delayed coaling. He found most of his new buoys (marking the channel through the sandbanks of the estuary) still in place, and reached Sapperton, the RE camp, despite thick fog.

Once loaded up with coal, Hecate headed north on April 7 to continue with the surveys. They caught up with Shark and anchored off Fort Rupert.

They found the village much changed since their previous visit aboard HMS Plumper (their earlier ship). The smallpox epidemic had decimated the population. The effect of rotgut whiskey sold by unscrupulous white traders exacerbated the suffering. According to the resident HBC officer, Hamilton Moffatt, there was no governmental control of this illicit practice.

Moffatt had explored an overland grease or oolichan trading trail that connected the Mowachaht people of Nootka Sound with the village of the Kwakwaka’wakw, at the mouth of the Nimpkish River. Moffatt’s knowledge of the connection interested Richards, and he got an excellent summary of the local ethnography and languages from him and recorded it all in his journal.

Continuous foul weather prevented them from leaving Fort Rupert until April 14, when they got as far as Shushartie and anchored. The next day they examined the area around Cape Scott and southward along a rocky coast with heavy surf breaking and no shelter for a vessel before Quatsino Sound. He found a sheltered anchorage just inside the entrance, on the north side, which became known as Winter Harbour ….

The fieldwork associated with the surveys of the northwestern end of Vancouver Island proved hard going. The land parties found dense undergrowth of salal bushes carpeting severely broken terrain, and to be near impassible.

Constant freezing rain exacerbated the difficulties they faced. Richards usually included Hankin on his personal crew. The latter recorded nothing of these activities and the miserable conditions in his memoir, merely noting, “I have a wonderful memory.”

Richards’s journal, however, carried several passages describing them. Seeking a vantage point to provide a view along the coast near Winter Harbour and perhaps sight lines to the offshore islands, Richards and Hankin set out on foot. He wrote:

“The trail to the sea was passable, but the water being rather high, we could not get along the shore to the nw but had to strike inland where I have rarely found such walking in my life: on the tops of banks or along fallen logs, and the bush so thick as to entirely puzzle one. After an hour or two’s scrambling, we gained a few hundred yards and again came out on the coast scratched and torn and done up — and did not get near the point.

“Fortunately for our reputation, it came on to rain & blow from the sea so that it would have been useless proceeding. We returned by the rocks, and I determined the next time I tried I would study the tide if possible. But this is difficult country, one moderately fine day in a week at the utmost. Got back at 5 pm, soaking wet and not sorry to be home.”

This from a man who had made a ninety-day solo journey by dogsled in the Arctic! They had experienced, at first hand, the conditions facing many a shipwrecked mariner on the island’s stormy west coast. Even if survivors got ashore, they found themselves imprisoned there by an impenetrable barricade of salal and poisonous devil’s club bushes.

Two days later, they tried again: “Walked across to the outside Coast again, and by dint of climbing precipices and Scrambling thro brush, we managed to reach the point from which Woody Cape (now called the Brooks Peninsula) is seen and one of the off-lying Islets to the nwd (Scott Islands) to which I was able to get true bearings and fix my position… .

“We reached the Ship at 6:30 pm after a most fatiguing day, having taken four hours to walk a little over a mile, and three to return. It is very difficult to get along the coast by walking at any time — but unless at low water, almost impossible.”

Richards also remarked on the friendliness of the local people and how much they assisted their work:

“Our boats are constantly among them, far removed from the ship and quite in their power. They have always been foremost to help them, landing in a Surf a whole village has come down to haul the boat up or to launch her, and they have always shewn the most friendly feeling. I can safely say, having seen & had dealings with almost all the Native tribes in the world, I have never met a more friendly, harmless and well disposed set of people than those on Vancouver Island.”

Excerpted from: TURMOIL: The Life & Times of Philip Hankin. TouchWood Editions, by Michael Layland