100 Mile District General Hospital to close Monday

ER closure extended

Photo: Interior Health 100 Mile District General Hospital.

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

Interior Health now says the 100 Mile District General Hospital's emergency room will be closed until 4 p.m. on Monday

ORIGINAL STORY: 5:06 p.m. (Sunday, Nov. 23)

Residents in the 100 Mile House will be without an emergency department Monday.

In a press release Sunday night, Interior Health said emergency services at 100 Mile District General Hospital are unavailable Monday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

While Interior Health has stopped providing the reason for emergency department closures, hospitals across the region have been dealing with staffing issues for years.

IH says those needing emergency care in the 100 Mile House area will need to travel to Cariboo Memorial Hospital, about an hour away.

Other inpatient services at 100 Mile District General Hospital will continue.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” IH said.