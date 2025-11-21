BC News

Students and teachers in B.C. grizzly attack responded 'heroically': chief

'Heroic' response to attack

Photo: The Canadian Press This Aug. 12, 2009 photo shows a grizzly bear travelling across the Porcupine River Tundra in the Yukon Territories, Canada.

UDPATE 3:50 p.m.

What was to be a short afternoon field trip for about 20 students and staff of a school in Bella Coola, B.C., became a "traumatic event" where four people were badly hurt when a grizzly attacked without cause, the Nuxalk Nation's elected chief said on Friday.

Chief Samuel Schooner said in a statement that staff at the school followed all necessary protocols in Thursday's attack and are well trained to be in their territories.

“This unprecedented grizzly bear attack occurred without provocation and has resulted in significant trauma to our community," his statement said.

"We are incredibly proud of our teachers and students who responded heroically in the moment to protect one another. The outcome could have been much worse."

The group included students in Grades 4 and 5.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the most severely injured were an adult and three children.

BC Emergency Health Services said Thursday when they were flown to hospital and that two were in critical condition and the other two had serious injuries.

Noel Pootlass, the head Nuxalk hereditary chief, said in an interview Friday that all of the students and Indigenous teachers are relatives of his. He identified one of the victims as a cousin, who is a teaching assistant at the school.

Pootlass said the encounter left his relative with serious injuries, which are currently being treated at a hospital in Metro Vancouver, where doctors are also treating the seriously injured children.

He said his cousin "took the main onslaught" of the injuries, which included severe head trauma.

Pootlass added that he saw one young boy in the emergency room with head injuries and "his face was just covered with scratches."

There was probably 100 people in the local emergency room at one stage, he said.

"Parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, uncles and aunts, and it was a terrifying experience for them," he said.

A woman who said her daughter was attacked posted photos on social media on Friday showing the girl on a stretcher in an ambulance and then a plane, saying she was on her way to Vancouver. Later photos showed the girl conscious in a hospital bed, with dressings around her neck.

Pootlass said he heard from a parent of one of the children involved that those in the group where "whacking the bear over the head with what they could use, and the bear eventually ran away, but bear spray didn't work, and they had to use human force."

Grizzly bears generally avoid large groups, but an abundance of fruit and salmon this year have attracted more of them into the region, as logging and drought conditions have pushed the animals toward the coast, he said.

There have been growing reports of bears breaking into sheds and salmon smoke houses.

"The whole valley has that," he said. "So, the bears have become very aggressive. They have been around humans, and now, they are not scared of humans, and that's why they attacked, apparently."

The conservation service said in a statement Friday that the grizzly emerged from the forest as students and teachers were having lunch on a trail.

Multiple teachers "physically intervened" in the attack and used bear spray and a bear banger to drive the grizzly away, the statement said.

The service said its officers worked overnight to find the grizzly but no bear has been seen, and it will continue to search the area, about 700 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

A preliminary investigation suggests the bear may have previously been injured, it said.

“We recognize this incident is distressing for the community. We are in close contact with the Nuxalk Nation as our investigation continues,” said Insp. Kevin Van Damme of the conservation officer service.

The school whose pupils and staff were injured in the attack is thanking them for their courage and resilience.

UPDATE 11 a.m.

British Columbia's Conservation Officer Service says a grizzly attack on a group of school students happened when the bear emerged from the forest as pupils and teachers were having lunch on a trail in the coastal community of Bella Coola.

The service says multiple teachers "physically intervened" in the attack and used bear spray and a bear banger to drive the grizzly away.

The group with students in Grades 4 and 5 were on an outing Thursday when the attack happened and the conservation service says the injured are three children and one adult.

Two suffered critical injuries and two serious injuries and are being transported to Vancouver for emergency care, while seven others were treated in the community.

The service says its officers worked overnight to find the grizzly but no bear has been seen, and it will continue to search the area, about 700 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

The service says a preliminary investigation suggests the bear may have previously been injured and it's asking community members to avoid the forested area and river near the area of the attack.

“We recognize this incident is distressing for the community. We are in close contact with the Nuxalk Nation as our investigation continues,” says Insp. Kevin Van Damme of the conservation officer service.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we wish them a full and speedy recovery.”

The school whose pupils and staff were injured in the attack is thanking them for their courage and resilience.

The Nuxalk Nation's academy says in an online statement that it will continue to support any students or staff injured, as well as those who witnessed it and were traumatized.

ORIGINAL 5:45 a.m.

A grizzly bear has attacked a group of elementary school students and teachers in the B.C. central coast community of Bella Coola, leaving two people critically injured and two others seriously hurt.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said seven more people were treated at the scene of the attack in the community about 700 kilometres northwest of Vancouver, which was called in just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Veronica Schooner said her 10-year-old son Alvarez was in the Year 4-5 class that was attacked while on a walk and was so close to the animal "he even felt its fur."

"He was running for his life," she said.

Schooner said a lot of people tried to halt the attack but one male teacher “got the whole brunt of it” and was among the people taken by helicopter from the scene.

She added that Alvarez was “traumatized” by the attack on his friends, and three children were among those with major injuries, although Emergency Health Services did not confirm the ages of any of the victims.

"He said that bear ran so close to him, but it was going after somebody else," said Schooner.

She said that when she picked up Alvarez, he was "in shock," his shoes muddy from his ordeal.

"Everybody was in shock at the school. A lot of people were crying, and I don't know, I just wanted my son, and I grabbed him, and then I took him home.”

The Nuxalk Nation said Thursday evening that the "aggressive bear" remained on the loose, and that police and conservation officers were on the scene.

"Officers are armed. Remain indoors and off the highway," the First Nation said in a social media post.

Schooner said some residents were guarding roads around the community.

North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said she didn't know the age or gender of the students. She described the victims' injuries as "very serious at the very least."

Emergency Health Services spokesman Brian Twaites said in a statement that the attack happened on a trail near Highway 20, and two ambulances and a community paramedic responded.

"Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to four patients and transported them to hospital. Two patients were in critical condition and two were in serious condition," he said.

Twaites said the four patients who were most badly injured were taken by helicopter for further care. Weather conditions in the area were poor, so they called for help from the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

Jayme Kennedy, the chair of the Central Coast Regional District, which includes the community of Bella Coola, said in a statement that she was sending "heartfelt support to the Nuxalk Nation" and all who have been touched by the bear attack.

"We are all feeling devastation as we try to understand the magnitude of the attack and navigate what has happened."

She said the regional district would be available to help in any way it could.

Acwsalcta School, an independent school run by Nuxalk First Nation in Bella Coola, said in a Facebook post that the school will be closed on Friday due to the bear incident.

"It's hard to know what to say during this very difficult time. We are so grateful for our team and our students," the post said.

Schooner said her son and other pupils had been hit with bear spray as the teachers fought off the bear.

She said Alvarez was a "little soccer star" and when she saw him walking with a limp, because he had fallen and hurt his foot, she initially feared his legs had been injured so badly he might not be able to play.

Her son's thoughts, however, were with his classmates.

"He keeps crying for his friends, and oh my goodness, right away he started praying for his friends, right? Because everything was so uncertain."