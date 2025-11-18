BC News

A list of some of the resolutions at British Columbia's NDP convention

What the NDP's base wants

Photo: The Canadian Press Delegates participate during the biennial B.C. NDP Convention at the Victoria Conference Centre in Victoria, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Delegates at the British Columbia NDP convention met over the weekend in Victoria to debate some of the hundreds of resolutions put before them. Premier David Eby has said some resolutions presented at past conventions have made it into law, however they are non-binding on government.

Here are some of the resolutions that passed:

Strengthening ties with labour

Delegates passed a resolution that calls on local riding associations to include a labour representative among their local executives. While the party already reserves spots for labour representatives at the highest levels, the resolution would create that requirement for local ridings. The resolution itself calls on the party to request local riding associations to update their constitutions at their next annual general meeting.

Building Ferries in B.C.

Delegates called on the government to build ferries in Canada with a priority on local shipyards. The resolution also calls on government to lobby Ottawa for additional investment in local shipbuilding, and bring in laws that favour local content, while taxing the import of vessels procured abroad. The resolution comes after BC Ferries awarded a contract to build four new vessels to a shipyard owned by China's Communist government.

Speed up construction of powerline

Delegates called on government to accelerate the timeline for the proposed North Coast Transmission Line between Prince George and Terrace. The current estimate for completion is 2032-2034 at an estimated cost of $6 billion. The majority of delegates lifted their voting cards in favour of the resolution, but delegates also heard opposition, because it would power LNG projects.

Public stakes in private companies

Eby proposed his own resolution, calling on his party to push government to link public support for private companies for a cash return for the public purse. Eby said he didn't see government taking equity stakes in large resource projects, but rather in sectors such as the life-sciences and advanced manufacturing. Several questions about the scheme remain unanswered, including how to safeguard public funds. The premier said more details will be forthcoming.

What is in a name?

Delegates called on government to repeal legislation that prevents people convicted of certain offences from changing their names. The law was passed last year after Allan Schoenborn was allowed to change his name. Schoenborn murdered his three children but was found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder. Supporters of the resolution said the existing ban decreases privacy and security for people, including those in the transgender community. Eby said the government can address the unintended consequences of the ban, while it continues to prevent people from the consequences of their actions.