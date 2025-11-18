BC News

Strike vote looms for BC community health workers

Care aides strike vote

Photo: Pixabay stock photo Unions representing community health workers in BC are planning strike votes this month.

Unions representing community health workers across the province are planning a strike vote after talks broke down with the Health Employers Association of BC.

The Community Bargaining Association represents more than 21,000 community health workers who provide elder care, support for those with chronic conditions and home care to thousands of British Columbians. They are classified as essential workers.

“As essential workers, community health workers deserve to be recognized for the work they do – especially for the care they provide to vulnerable people in our communities,” said Patrick Johnson, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) 1518, which represents about 3,000 people, largely home care aides.

“Our members’ main concern is always the welfare of their patients,” added Johnson. “Given the essential nature of their work, they will not abandon those they care for, nor will the possible job action affect clients requiring essential services. However, the impasse at the bargaining table and the unsatisfactory offer from HEABC have created an untenable situation. These workers and their patients deserve our support.”

The UFCW 1518 strike vote is scheduled for Nov. 19 to 21. All other unions involved are expected to finalize their votes by Nov. 27.

The union claims that community health workers often earn less and receive fewer benefits than facility-based health-care workers. It also alleges there is no guarantee members can keep seniority and benefits when moving between health authorities.

"Many of us will rely on a community health worker at some point – for ourselves, a parent, a partner, or a friend. Fair treatment for these workers means stable, consistent care for the people we love,” Johnson said. “Their work allows patients who would otherwise end up in overburdened facilities to stay home and for their families to stay afloat, knowing their loved ones are safe and supported at home. Help us support our CHWs in this fight for fairness, stability, and respect.”

Talks broke down between the CBA and HEABC on Oct. 3.