BC News

Eby calls on Ottawa to be 'relentless and remorseless' in pursuing economic growth

Premier Eby has a big plan

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby speaks at Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper Mine, near Logan Lake, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia Premier David Eby promises to fire up the provincial economy with a vision that would secure $200 billion in additional investments by 2035.

Eby said the so-called Look West plan has "ambitious but achievable goals" for how the province will drive the national economy.

"You miss 100 per cent of the shots you don't take, and we are going to take this shot, because it is going to deliver the jobs and prosperity that British Columbians need and deserve to pay for the public services British Columbians depend on," he said Monday.

The plan would generate growth through resource projects such as the North Coast Transmission Line, while targeting the marine, aerospace and artificial-intelligence sectors for an economic boost, all to diversify trade away from the United States.

Ravi Kahlon, minister of jobs and economic growth, said Ottawa has made a commitment to shift trade toward Asia.

"That means other Canadian goods have to come through our ports," Kahlon said. "It means we have to find ways to expand our infrastructure, to move goods between our communities."

One element in the plan announced last week calls for $241 million over three years to boost trades training, while previous promises would speed up permitting for projects.

The premier said B.C. will be the economic engine of Canada, noting that the province is home to four projects of national significance considered for fast-tracking by the federal government.

"I would be really surprised, if you didn't see more projects in British Columbia on that list, because this is where the future of Canadian prosperity is," Eby said.

Eby said he told fellow premiers and Prime Minister Mark Carney in a conference call Monday that Ottawa needs to be "relentless and remorseless" in pushing economic growth to deliver prosperity for the country.

Specific goals include opening up four new mines or expanding existing ones, securing 35 per cent of federal defence vessel construction contracts – with government having secured former federal defence minister Harjit Sajjan as an unpaid adviser – and growing the technology sector by 75 per cent, which could double the sector's employment to 400,000.

Alex McMillan, interim CEO of the B.C. Chamber of Commerce, said the plan "articulates a vision for economic possibilities" and "rightly focuses attention on potential areas of strengths" in the provincial economy.

"However, British Columbian’s need to see a clear and focused plan on what actions government will take to deliver the objectives it contains," he said in a statement.

Conservative Leader John Rustad questions if it can succeed, because it "seems to be missing some pretty significant components."

Rustad said B.C. currently lacks enough power for the proposed projects. While he acknowledged the government plans to build out renewable energy, he said that form of power is unreliable.

He also questioned why Eby's government isn't prepared to reverse the BC Ferries' decision to buy four new vessels from a shipyard owned by China's Communist government, if it is serious about building ships domestically.

"I think we should be doing everything we can to build those ships here in British Columbia," Rustad said.

Both Kahlon and Eby have said that their government will be pushing Ottawa to build up military naval capacities in B.C., which they say would allow domestic production of civilian vessels such as ferries.

Rustad said the uncertainty created by the Cowichan Tribes case has also raised questions about the investment climate in B.C.

More broadly, he questioned whether another government plan could stimulate the economy and create jobs.

"I think the best jobs plan we could have in this province is to get government out of the way, to actually reduce the bureaucracy and process, so that we can see things get through, get permitted faster."