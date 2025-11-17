BC News

Emergency alert headed to cellphones, TV, radio

Emergency alert incoming

Photo: Glacier The signal is a test to assess Alert Ready's overall emergency response management. British Columbians should expect to be buzzed Wednesday, when the province conducts its semi annual test of the emergency alert system.

An alert will flash onto cellphones and break into radio and TV programs across the province at 1:55 p.m. but there’s no need to panic.

Among other things, the message will clearly be marked as a test and will state; "In an emergency, this message would tell you about the hazard and how to stay safe. This information could save your life."

It will also direct people to EmergencyInfoBC’s website for more details and a chance to give feedback.

Officials said the alert is part of a national test of the National Public Alerting System, which is a collaboration among federal, provincial and territorial governments, as well as industry partners. It provides a standard alerting capability to rapidly warn the public of imminent or unfolding hazards, and threats to life and safety.

B.C. sends out the test alerts twice a year, and officials said they can be used in cases of tsunamis, floods, wildfires or extreme heat.