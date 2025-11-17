BC News

At the limit: A call for action as the Earth reaches cascading tipping points

At the limit

Photo: . Neha Acharya-Patel, who took this photo, has logged more than a thousand scientific dives from the Arctic to Antarctica, chasing the microscopic clues that tell the story of a changing planet. NEHA ACHARYA-PATEL

Waterloo native Neha Acharya-Patel was just 15 when her father took her deep underwater for the first time at a dive park in Gulliver’s Lake, near Hamilton, Ont.

“It was disgusting and it was so cold … someone had just thrown toilets and refrigerators into it,” Acharya-Patel said, laughing at the memory. “It was horrible. And then I didn’t dive again.”

That changed in 2013, when she moved to British Columbia to pursue an undergraduate degree in marine biology. There, she trained in scientific diving and fell in love with the deep, cold waters of the Pacific Northwest.

“There was no going back,” she said.

Acharya-Patel had found her calling and would go on to log more than a thousand scientific dives from the Arctic to Antarctica, chasing the microscopic clues that tell the story of a changing planet.

Working as a marine molecular ecologist, she has been using environmental DNA (eDNA) and metagenomic tools to study biodiversity, species abundance and the invisible threads that hold marine ecosystems together.

But one of her most memorable experiences was in 2019, when she became the first Canadian to receive the prestigious Rolex Scholarship from the Our World Underwater Scholarship Society.

The award opened doors to some of the world’s top marine scientists, including a team of Canadian researchers in Florida working with the Coral Restoration Foundation, a U.S.-based non-profit organization that since 2007 has been racing to save the reefs before they vanish.

That summer, she found herself in the Florida Keys, home to the world’s third-largest barrier reef, learning how corals form the architecture of reef ecosystems and support 25 per cent of all marine life.

Hard corals, she discovered, are the keystone species of warm-water reef systems.

But those systems were deteriorating rapidly. Since the 1970s, the Florida Reef Tract has lost 97 per cent of its acroporan corals, the major structure-building species that once defined its vibrant underwater world.

Despite the knowledge, when Acharya-Patel learned that Earth had reached its first catastrophic tipping point linked to greenhouse gas emissions, with warm-water coral reefs now facing irreversible decline, it still left her feeling “sad and pretty hopeless.”

“I think a lot of people don’t really understand how much their lives depend on a functioning ocean,” she said.

“The air we breathe, the oxygen we rely on, the nutrients that support our food systems, all of that comes from the ocean. It drives global nutrient cycling, which ultimately feeds us. But people are so disconnected from that reality …

“The real issue is that most people don’t have a strong understanding of ecology. A food web exists because every organism has its place, and when we lose even the smallest species, it disrupts everything else.”

Ahead of COP30, the United Nations climate change conference that began Nov. 10 and continues until Nov. 21 in Belém, Brazil, more than 160 scientists from 23 countries released a report on Oct. 13 warning the planet has entered “a new reality,” with global warming pushing humanity into a “danger zone” marked by cascading climate tipping points, including not only the collapse of warm-water coral reefs but also the dieback of the Amazon rainforest, the disruption of major ocean currents and the melting of polar ice sheets.

“Warm-water coral reefs are vital to the wellbeing of up to a billion people and almost a million species,” the report notes.

“Globally, coral reefs are experiencing unprecedented mortality under repeated mass bleaching events, highlighting the impact that global warming (interacting with other, predominantly human-driven environmental stressors) is already having.”

Experts warn that even under the most optimistic scenario, where global warming stabilizes at 1.5 degrees Celsius without exceeding that threshold, there is a 99 per cent probability that warm-water coral reefs will collapse, as 1.5 degrees Celsius sits at the very upper limit of their thermal tolerance.

Even meeting the Paris Agreement’s goal of keeping global warming “well below 2 degrees Celsius,” or ideally at 1.5 degrees Celsius, will not be enough to prevent coral reefs from crossing an irreversible tipping point.​

​The findings have left Fisheries and Oceans Canada Pacific marine biologist Heidi Gartner feeling uneasy and worried, especially because Canada found its first and only known live coral reef in Pacific Canada, “Lophelia,” relatively recently.

In 2019, Fisheries and Oceans Canada received a tip from a First Nation about an area on the ocean floor with thriving biodiversity.

That clue led Gartner’s colleague, deep-sea ecologist Cherisse Du Preez, to join forces with the Kitasoo Xai’xais and Heiltsuk First Nations.

Guided by Indigenous knowledge and supported by the Central Coast Indigenous Resource Alliance, the team began a series of deep-sea surveys in Finlayson Channel, about 500 kilometres northwest of Vancouver, in 2021.

Using a remote-controlled submersible, the crew descended into the darkness of the Pacific, searching for signs of life hundreds of metres below.

For days, the dives yielded little more than cold sediment and rocky outcrops. Then, on the last dive of the last day, everything changed.

“I heard gathering around the monitors together, and then cheering as the image came through,” Gartner said. “It was true excitement in the room, just taking in the sight of it.”

What appeared on their screens was a thriving, beautiful and “highly sensitive” ecosystem of live coral reef, a discovery that would later be named qÌ“áucÌ“íwísuxv by the Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation and Lophelia by scientists.

“We designed surveys that took cameras into deeper waters beyond where people can fish or scuba dive, and that’s where we found them,” Gartner said.

“That first glimpse of live on a cliff face was the first time they’d ever been seen in situ in Canada in a very long time.”

Geological evidence suggests Lophelia reefs once thrived but were extirpated following environmental shifts, including increased sedimentation, warming, ocean acidification, and deoxygenation.

In 2022, the team returned to map the reef, a continuous structure of Lophelia pertusa supporting a vibrant community of sea life, nestled along the seaward ridge at the entrance of Finlayson Channel.

“They did a bunch of dives around the area and they couldn’t find any more, except for [the one they found] on the last dive,” Gartner said.

Like its tropical counterparts, the reef provides a three-dimensional structure for marine biodiversity.

“Animals live in and amongst them, seek refuge, feed there. They increase the biodiversity and abundance in the area, and they even play a role in the carbon cycle,” she said.

“There is so little known about the deep sea, and there’s still so much to learn. It’s fascinating because people know more about [the] surface of Mars than they do our own deep sea. So there’s still a lot to discover and find out there.”

This discovery, she said, contributes to the global understanding of cold-water reefs and highlights why protecting them remains crucial, even as the planet warms.

“These ecosystems face multiple stressors,” she said, emphasizing that it’s not only warm-water corals but also cold-water species that are bearing the brunt of global warming.

“By making changes in how we interact with the ocean, we can help give these fragile environments a chance to persist.”

The Lophelia reef not only enhances biodiversity and supports marine food webs but also creates cascading benefits that extend through the water column and into local coastal communities.

“People sometimes think of the deep sea as out of sight and out of mind, but it’s deeply connected to us,” Gartner said.

“These reefs provide countless ecosystem services, from supporting fisheries to helping regulate the carbon cycle. It’s said that every third breath we take comes from the ocean, so protecting these biodiverse areas ultimately helps protect ourselves and our planet.”

Reef ‘living right at its limits’

Researchers are now trying to understand why the reef thrives in this specific spot and whether others could exist along the coast.

“We do think it’s living right at its limits, and we do think climate change has affected where it could be,” Gartner said.

“It’s out near the open ocean, on a ridge, with extra mixing, nutrients, and oxygen … conditions that might help it survive as many fjords become deoxygenated.”

But the reef’s survival is far from guaranteed.

Lophelia corals are long-lived, slow-growing, and built from calcium carbonate, a structure highly vulnerable to ocean acidification.

“Their skeletons don’t do well in acidic waters. They’re fragile, and that makes them susceptible not just to climate change, but to bottom-contact fishing too,” Gartner said.

“We are really well known in our waters for having low calcium saturation horizon, which basically means our water is a little bit more acidic, making it harder for these animals to form their calcium carbonate skeletons.”

To protect the site, DFO and its Indigenous partners implemented a commercial and recreational bottom-contact fisheries closure on March 7, 2024, prohibiting all forms of trawling, including mid-water trawl across the area on B.C.’s central coast.

“Immediate action on climate change isn’t something we can do today, but closing the area to bottom-contact fishing — that we can,” Gartner said.

Her cautious optimism mirrors that of Steve Smith, a research fellow at the University of Exeter and co-author of the Global Tipping Points report.

“How do I stay hopeful?” Smith said. “Well, I don’t see the alternative for a start.”

He remembers seeing a poster recently on the London Tube with a quote from the Dalai Lama: “The past is past, and the future is yet to come. That means the future is in your hands — the future entirely depends on the present.”

“I’m still thinking about whether it matters, or how much it matters, but doing our best is all we can do,” Smith said.

“A year or two ago, I was much more pessimistic because I couldn’t see enough signs of progress. But recently, I’ve started to feel more hopeful.”

​The bad news is that “we’ve crossed our first major climate tipping point with the collapse of warm-water coral reefs. But the good news is that we’re also hitting positive tipping points in clean energy, and the pace of that change is extraordinary,” he said.

The report finds that solar and wind power have already passed economic tipping points, driving what Smith calls an “exponential transition,” a shift that’s beginning to cascade through transportation, agriculture and manufacturing.

A recent International Renewable Energy Agency report underscored that renewable energy is now the most cost-effective option for new power generation, with 91 per cent of new renewable projects cheaper than fossil-fuel alternatives.

In 2024, solar photovoltaics were, on average, 41 per cent cheaper, and onshore wind 53 per cent cheaper than the lowest-cost fossil-fuel options, demonstrating the economic as well as environmental case for accelerating the energy transition.

The addition of 582 gigawatts of renewable capacity in 2024 avoided approximately US$57 billion in fossil-fuel costs.

“For the first time, fossil-fuel electricity is in structural decline … That’s a great cause for hope,” Smith said.

“Even a few years ago, even the most seasoned experts and observers were saying that renewable energy would never be able to manage more than 20 to 30 per cent of our electricity needs, and we’d always need some fossil fuels on some. And the electrification of our economy is so rapid now that it’s gonna happen a lot quicker than people think.”

Smith said social tipping points are also reshaping the future: Youth movements, divestment campaigns and climate activism are driving public demand for change faster than governments can react.

Support for transition to clean energy

In 2024, the world’s largest survey on climate change conducted by the United Nations Development Programme found that 72 per cent of people globally support a rapid transition from fossil fuels to clean energy, with majorities in nine out of 10 countries.

The support is strong even in fossil fuel-producing nations, including Nigeria (89 per cent), Brazil (81 per cent), Iran (79 per cent), and Saudi Arabia (75 per cent).

In Canada, roughly two-thirds of the population favour prioritizing clean-energy development over fossil fuels, and 85 per cent want federal climate action to be maintained or strengthened, according to a recent survey conducted by Abacus Data.

A recent national survey commissioned by the David Suzuki Foundation revealed more than two-thirds of Canadians support prioritizing climate action and renewable energy, with 65 per cent favouring investment in renewables over fossil fuels and 62 per cent backing Canada’s commitment to its climate targets regardless of U.S. policy changes.

Smith said people worldwide are not only urging their governments to act on climate change but undergoing a personal “behavioural shift.”

Systemic transformation remains essential, yet individual choices in transportation, energy use, diet and waste can collectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions in measurable ways.

In Canada, emissions are dominated by a few sectors: Oil and gas account for about 28 per cent, transportation 22 per cent, buildings 13 per cent, and heavy industry 11 per cent.

While Canadians may not directly influence oil and gas extraction, they can reduce emissions from other areas. Switching to electric vehicles, cycling, using public transit, or simply minimizing unnecessary trips can prevent thousands of kilograms of carbon dioxide annually.

Household energy improvements, including LED lighting, insulation upgrades and smart thermostats, can cut several tonnes of emissions per home each year.

Shift toward plant-based diets

Yet incentives for these changes face challenges: The EV mandate has been suspended for 2026, federal rebates have been cancelled, there are tariffs on Chinese imports, and inconsistent provincial policies have complicated adoption.

Smith noted that dietary choices offer a powerful lever.

Agriculture contributes roughly 8.5 per cent of Canada’s emissions, largely from industrial animal production, which strains land and water, pollutes ecosystems and drives biodiversity loss.

A Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future campaign recommends small shifts like Meatless Monday or choosing plant-forward meals, which can meaningfully reduce emissions and free land for forests, wildlife and soil regeneration.

Scaling plant-based diets nationwide could reduce food-related emissions by 20 to 30 per cent.

Shifting toward plant-based diets not only reduces emissions but also frees up massive areas of land currently used for livestock, offering co-benefits for biodiversity and soil health.

Beyond personal choices, Canadians are also turning to renewable energy, including installing heat pumps in their homes and carbon offsets. Solar panels, home energy-efficiency upgrades and verified carbon offsets allow people to directly measure the reductions they are generating.

Nationally, the phase-out of coal cut the power sector’s emissions intensity by 45 per cent between 2005 and 2019, contributing to an overall reduction in Canada’s GHG emissions of roughly 8.5 per cent from 2005 to 2023.

The federal government projects the new Clean Electricity Regulations will lower cumulative greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation by nearly 181 megatonnes between 2024 and 2050.

When financial institutions, governments, and communities act in concert, progress can shift from incremental to exponential, according to the Global Tipping Points report.

Nature, too, is showing signs of resilience.

Globally, there have been signs of “hope spots” in lakes and wetlands where nutrient pollution, coastal development and overfishing have been reduced, oxygen levels are rising, and biodiversity is returning, including rapid rebound of kelp forests, seagrass meadows and mangroves.

These ecosystems act as “blue carbon” sinks, absorbing vast amounts of carbon dioxide, stabilizing coastlines and supporting biodiversity.

Smith said they also serve as a reminder that Earth’s living systems “still want to heal.”

“Positive tipping points are our best hope for turning crisis into opportunity for ensuring the planet works with us, not against us.”

Anushka Yadav is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter with The Pointer. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.