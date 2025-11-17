BC News

Two charged in B.C. with trafficking in wildlife: Conservation Officer Service

Wildlife trafficking charges

Photo: The Canadian Press British Columbia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says a Wildlife Act investigation lasting more than three years has resulted in charges against two people.

The service says in a social media post that the pair were charged on Oct. 2 in Richmond Provincial Court.

It says the first person was charged with nine counts of trafficking and eight counts of unlawful possession of wildlife.

It says the second person was charged with one count of trafficking in wildlife.

The service did not explain what exactly the charges were related to, or what animals were involved.

It says it cannot provide more information as the matter is now before the courts, but Inspector Kyle Ackles says in the post that the service remains committed to investigating people who are involved in trafficking of B.C.'s wildlife resources.

“Discovering such trafficking offences is challenging and we rely on members of the public to report such activity,” Ackles says.