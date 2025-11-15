BC News

Mounties in Langley investigate hit and run involving unmarked police car

Hit and run on police car

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's "E" division headquarters in Surrey.

Mounties in Langley say they were called to a hit and run in the city that involved an unmarked Abbotsford Police vehicle.

They say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Friday on the 5200 block of 264th Street.

Police say two people who were inside the white GMC Canyon pickup truck fled the scene on foot.

They say officers from the Langley RCMP detachment and the Abbotsford Police Department responded to help the officer, who sustained minor injuries.

The RCMP say in a news release that the officer was brought to the hospital and police are still working to identify and find the other people involved in the crash.

They are asking that anyone with information or who may have witnessed or have dash camera footage of the area around 7 p.m. on Friday to contact the detachment.