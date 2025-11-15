BC News

B.C. NDP delegates mull resolutions and mandatory review for Premier David Eby

Reviewing Eby's leadership

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby makes his way to greet Prime Minister Mark Carney, not shown, before a working dinner at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

Members of British Columbia's New Democrats are meeting this weekend in Victoria with a mandatory leadership review for Premier David Eby and as many as 400 resolutions for delegates to consider.

Eby says he's looking forward to the convention to celebrate with friends he hasn't seen in a long time, but he expects to hear directly from people about how they think he's doing leading the party.

He earned 93 per cent support from party delegates two years ago, but since then the NDP has suffered a scare by winning the provincial election by just one seat and his government has displeased First Nations, environmentalists and unions on policy issues.

The premier says he's hopeful for a healthy majority of support, but is aware that his government has been facing "big challenges" and it hasn't yet established "the province of our dreams."

Eby says resolutions presented at NDP conventions could be brought forward to become law.

He says someone advanced an idea at a convention that the government should cover the cost of birth control and that rolled out in 2023.